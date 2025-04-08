403
Trump issues threat to Canada, EU with fresh tarriffs
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned that he will impose significantly higher tariffs on both the European Union and Canada if they collaborate to cause economic harm to the United States. This threat comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed a desire to strengthen Canada's ties with Europe, signaling a shift away from its previous relationship with Washington.
Trump shared the warning on his Truth Social platform, emphasizing that if the EU and Canada team up to undermine the US economy, they will face substantial new tariffs aimed at protecting America's interests. "Large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both," Trump stated.
This follows Trump's recent announcement of a 25% tariff on billions of dollars worth of imported cars and auto parts, which will take effect next week. Both Canada and major EU economies have indicated they may retaliate against these measures.
Earlier in the year, the US imposed a 25% tariff on most Canadian goods, citing trade imbalances and concerns over drug trafficking. Trump also revealed plans to impose a similar tariff on EU imports. In response, both Ottawa and Brussels have announced their own tariffs.
The growing tensions with Canada have been exacerbated by Trump’s remarks suggesting that Canada might be better off as the 51st state of the US, a notion that has been firmly rejected by Canada.
The trade rift also stems from long-standing grievances over what Washington perceives as unfair practices by the EU, including high tariffs on US goods and regulations that disadvantage American businesses. The Ukraine conflict has further strained relations, as Trump has adopted a more lenient stance toward Russia, while the EU continues its support for Ukraine through military aid and potential troop deployments.
