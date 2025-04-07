403
Cinema is coming home: Sony expands its BRAVIA TV line-up for the most authentic cinematic experience at home
(MENAFN- Atteline) Bringing film creators’ intent home with exquisite picture full of stunning contrast and colours and captivating sound in large and small screen size sets to perfectly complement any viewing environment
(Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 April 2025): Sony today revealed its 2025 BRAVIA TV line-up, bringing even more possibilities to enjoy fascinating cinematic worlds and stories at home by getting immersed in stunning pictures and sounds. BRAVIA was renewed as a brand last year to bring together all of Sony’s home cinema products, offering film lovers a one-stop destination to enjoy their beloved content. Now, tapping into the technologies and features from the recent critically acclaimed flagship BRAVIA 9, the new BRAVIA 8 II, BRAVIA 5, and BRAVIA 2 II usher in Sony’s signature cinematic excellence powered by the cutting-edge XR Processor with an AI scene recognition systemi across screen sizes ranging from as large as 98” in the new BRAVIA 5 to 43” in BRAVIA 2 II to entertain the most demanding and casual viewers alike. Additionally, Sony is introducing a new BRAVIA Theatre home cinema system, soundbar and optional speakers as well as a new BRAVIA home cinema projector, further solidifying its commitment to expanding the line-up of BRAVIA covering a whole spectrum of home entertainment devices.
Sony’s wide variety of products such as digital cinema cameras, professional monitors, and professional headphones have been widely utilised by film production professionals, allowing the company to deeply understand the cinema industry and the intention of filmmakers and content creators. The new line-up of BRAVIA TVs, soundbars, and home cinema projectors connects creators and viewers, allowing the ultimate cinematic experience to shine in the comfort of the home as the filmmaker intended.
BRAVIA 8 II
The Slim One Slate concept design of the BRAVIA 8 II fuses the screen and the bezel into a single slate, with the rear of the aluminium stand vanishing from view when seen from an angle, so you can focus on the beautiful and brilliant images. Sony’s proprietary XR Processor and the latest generation QD-OLED panel work in tandem to render the creator’s vision with unparalleled fidelity. XR Triluminos Max™ enhances the display of more natural colours while preserving vivid brilliance, ensuring that each of the billions of colours appears just right. Additionally, the XR Processor optimises the high colour purity and wide colour gamut of the QD-OLED panel. The XR Processor features an AI scene recognition system that detects and analyses data with flawless accuracy, then optimises the picture for ultimate realism. With a high luminance panel and a temperature sensor, this TV with XR Contrast Booster precisely controls light for sublime pictures full of depth and detail. In the sound department, Acoustic Surface Audio +™ turns every part of the screen into a powerful speaker that emits sound from the right place in the scene to create a cinema-like experience of being enveloped in audio. BRAVIA 8 II delivers perfect blacks and superior contrast with OLED technology for stunning visuals for an authentic cinematic experience at home.
BRAVIA 5
BRAVIA 5 carries over many of the state-of-the-art technologies and features of the last year’s most advanced models into a more affordable, yet compelling audiovisual package. The LEDs are intelligently controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive, which shares its core technology with Sony’s professional monitors, with precise local dimming for stunning contrast, beautifully capturing light and shadow with detailed gradation, from subtle facial shading to bold highlights. Arriving in five different screen sizes ranging from 98” to 55”, BRAVIA 5 boasts several premium features which open the door to stunning pictures and room-filling sound that will make every movie night unforgettable.
BRAVIA 2 II
BRAVIA 2 II is a great starting point for anyone looking to get an exceptional viewing experience. This TV packs multiple essential features that make it a great companion for exciting film nights - even old HD favourites are upscaled to glorious 4K, while Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® compatibility provides immersive audio. With Google TV at its core, it’s always full of content and easy to use.
Your favourite films and shows as the creator intended
BRAVIA is equipped with Studio Calibrated modesi that reproduce the image quality intended by film content creators in a home setting. Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, SONY PICTURES CORE Calibrated Mode, and Prime Video Calibrated Mode ensure that films and shows are adjusted to match the creators' vision, delivering the intended picture quality for every studio.
Both BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theatre home audio products are compatible with IMAX® Enhancedii, an IMAX® and DTS partnership. These products have undergone a rigorous certification process to meet the standard required to deliver an unparalleled experience with SONY PICTURES COREiii and select films on Disney+. Fans can enjoy premium quality picture and sound on BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theatre home audio products with IMAX Enhanced modei, including IMAX Enhanced sound with DTS:X® available on Disney+.
BRAVIA supports both Dolby Vision®iv and Dolby Atmos® for incredible brightness, sharper contrast, richer colours, and immersive sound across your favourite entertainment on Netflix, Disney+, and other popular streaming services.
Seamless integration with BRAVIA Theatre home audio products
By combining a BRAVIA TV with a BRAVIA Theatre home audio product, you can enjoy a seamless experience to focus on what matters the most – amazing films and shows. For maximum ease of use, you can control BRAVIA and BRAVIA Theatre from your smartphone. With the BRAVIA Connect app, you can adjust volume and settings and even check your set up without using the remote or on-screen menu. Alternatively, it is possible to control features such as sound field and volume using just the TV remote. With an integrated UI, soundbar sound settings automatically appear on the BRAVIA Quick Settings menu.
BRAVIA and environment
Reduced power consumption:
* BRAVIA 5 uses Sony's proprietary signal processing to maximise the characteristics of the panel device, automatically optimising brightness for each scene while achieving both high brightness and low power consumption.
* Eco Dashboard 2 allows you to easily change energy settings, individually or in one go. Eco Dashboard 2 puts everything conveniently in one place and can even monitor your power consumption for optimum efficiency.
Use of recycled materials:
Recycled materials including Sony original SORPLASTM, plastic, steel, and aluminum are used for a variety of components such as the speaker box or bezelv.
Click here for more on BRAVIA and sustainability
BRAVIA and accessibility
Vision and action assist:
The Talkback screen reader function allows you to check program listings and set up your TV without looking at the screen. The volume and speed of talkback voice can be adjusted. Moreover, you can control not just the TV but also the BRAVIA Theatre soundbar or system from the BRAVIA Connect App, which supports the screen reader as well. Additionally, the tactile dots on the HDMI and S-Center terminalsi of BRAVIA TV match those found on the BRAVIA Theatre products to simplify the process of locating and connecting ports for a smooth setup experience.
Voice commands can be used to operate the BRAVIA TV, such as turning the power on/off and adjusting the volume. BRAVIA TVs are also equipped with shortcut commands that allow you to quickly and easily turn on/off accessibility features, allowing both those who require them and those who do not to use the same TV set without stress.
Click here for more on BRAVIA and accessibility
Newly announced BRAVIA TV models – key specs
BRAVIA 8 II
* Panel: QD-OLED
* Screen Size (inch): 65, 55
Key Features:
* Picture: XR Processor, XR Triluminos Max™, XR Contrast Booster 25, XR Clear Image, XR OLED Motion, 4K 120
* Sound: Voice Zoom 3™, Acoustic Surface Audio+™
* User Experience: Google TV, Ambient Optimization Pro, Game Menu 2, PS Remote Play, Eco Dashboard 2
*Cinema Related Features: Studio Calibrated, SONY PICTURES CORE, Dolby Vision® / Atmos®, IMAX® Enhanced, DTS:X®
* Design: Slim One Slate design with Seamless Edge
BRAVIA 5
* Panel: Mini LED
* Screen Size (inch): 98, 85, 75, 65, 55
Key Features:
* Picture: XR Processor, XR Backlight Master Drive, XR Contrast Booster 10, XR Clear Image, XR Triluminos Pro™, XR Motion Clarity, 4K 120
* Sound: Voice Zoom 3™, Acoustic Multi-Audio
* User Experience: Google TV, Ambient Optimization Pro, Game Menu 2, PS Remote Play, Eco Dashboard 2
* Cinema Related Features: Studio Calibrated, SONY PICTURES CORE, Dolby Vision® / Atmos®, IMAX® Enhanced, DTS:X®
* Design: One Slate design
BRAVIA 2 II
* Panel: LED
* Screen Size (inch): 75, 65, 55, 50, 43
Key Features:
* Picture: 4K Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO
* User Experience: Game Menu, PS Remote Play, Eco Dashboard 2, Google TV, Ambient Optimization
* Cinema Related Features: SONY PICTURES CORE, Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®
* Design: Flush Surface
Notes to editors
* BRAVIA website:
* BRAVIA announcement video:
* BRAVIA 8 II product video:
* BRAVIA 5 product video:
* BRAVIA 2 II product video:
###
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and responsible for the Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) business in the Sony Group. With the vision of "continuing to deliver Kando and Anshin to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges," Sony will create products and services in areas such as home entertainment & sound, imaging, and mobile communications. For more information, visit:
* Both Japanese words, Kando means emotion and Anshin has various meanings such as peace of mind, reassurance, reliability, and trust.
About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Srishti Soni Ria Tharakan
Atteline DMCC Sony Middle East and Africa FZE
Email: ... Email: ...
