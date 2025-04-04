Lear Announces Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation will hold a conference call to review the company's first quarter 2025 financial results and related matters on May 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
To participate in the conference call:
-
Webcast link: click here
Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383
International calls: 412-902-6506
The conference code is 6699126.
You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" lea . The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.
Note: The first quarter 2025 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on May 6, 2025.
