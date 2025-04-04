Lear Announces Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation will hold a conference call to review the company's first quarter 2025 financial results and related matters on May 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call:



Webcast link: click here

Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383 International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 6699126.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" lea . The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The first quarter 2025 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on May 6, 2025.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED