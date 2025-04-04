TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO RECENTLY-ANNOUNCED U.S. TARIFF POLICY

Company's Extensive Domestic Manufacturing and Distribution Assets Are a Key Advantage

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI ) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, proudly highlights the Company's extensive domestic manufacturing capabilities and skilled workforce as industries around the world begin to adapt to new tariff policy.

David Martin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer stated, "It is an important time in American history as trade policy has the potential to reshape global economics and geopolitical relationships. Titan has long been a proud domestic manufacturer of off-road tires, wheels and tracks, supplying critical products to leading agricultural, construction and consumer product OEMs and to end-users through our preeminent distribution network, and there are no other domestic producers with the production capabilities of Titan. We have fought for years against foreign competition, with lower barriers from tariffs, and we have continued to prevail due to our strengths. In this new environment, our capabilities should shine brighter. Simply put, we have the strongest capability to serve our customers better in times of significant uncertainty and volatility. As a result, we are well-positioned to meet our customers' needs while supporting American jobs and economic growth. In the midst of the noise of the market this week, I believe it's important to remind everyone of Titan's capabilities."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "would," "could," "potential," "may," "will," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, these assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond Titan International, Inc.'s control. As a result, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to, the effect of geopolitical instability; the effect of a recession on the Company and its customers and suppliers; changes in the Company's end-user markets into which the Company sells its products as a result of domestic and world economic or regulatory influences or otherwise; changes in the marketplace, including new products and pricing changes by the Company's competitors; the Company's ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations; unfavorable outcomes of legal proceedings; the Company's ability to comply with current or future regulations applicable to the Company's business and the industry in which it competes or any actions taken or orders issued by regulatory authorities; availability and price of raw materials; levels of operating efficiencies; the effects of the Company's indebtedness and its compliance with the terms thereof; changes in the interest rate environment and their effects on the Company's outstanding indebtedness; unfavorable product liability and warranty claims; actions of domestic and foreign governments, including the imposition of additional tariffs; geopolitical and economic uncertainties relating to the countries in which the Company operates or does business; risks associated with acquisitions, including difficulty in integrating operations and personnel, disruption of ongoing business, and increased expenses; results of investments; the realization of projected synergies; the effects of potential processes to explore various strategic transactions, including potential dispositions; fluctuations in currency translations; risks associated with environmental laws and regulations; risks relating to our manufacturing facilities, including that any of our material facilities may become inoperable; risks relating to financial reporting, internal controls, tax accounting, and information systems; and the other risks and factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those reports. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason, except as required by law.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI ) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit .

