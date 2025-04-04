American Booksellers Association Opposes Amazon Purchase Of Tiktok

125th Anniversary Logo

- Allison Hill - CEOHARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Booksellers Association (ABA), the national non-profit trade association representing over 2,800 bookstore locations, recently issued a statement to the US Attorney General strongly opposing any potential acquisition of TikTok by Amazon.In the letter, Allison K Hill, CEO of ABA noted that "Amazon's market share in the bookselling industry makes it, by any antitrust standard, a monopoly." Further, the letter noted that "an Amazon takeover of TikTok would prevent a fair market, deter healthy competition and innovation, and further entrench Amazon's monopoly power to the detriment of consumers, competition, and innovation." (To read the letter in full, click here .)"The American Booksellers Association strongly opposes any potential acquisition of TikTok by Amazon. Such a takeover would further entrench Amazon's monopoly power, stifle competition, and ultimately harm the book industry and consumers. We urge the Department of Justice to thoroughly investigate and block any such proposal to preserve a fair and dynamic marketplace." - Allison K. Hill, CEO, American Booksellers Association.The Antitrust Division has a critical responsibility to prevent such consolidations of power. ABA urges the Department of Justice to thoroughly investigate any proposal involving Amazon acquiring TikTok and to take decisive action to block it, should it arise. Preserving TikTok as an independent platform is essential to maintaining a competitive landscape in e-commerce, bookselling, and beyond, ensuring that consumers and businesses alike benefit from a diverse, dynamic, and fair marketplace.###About ABAABA is a not-for-profit trade association supporting over 2,800 independent bookstore locations across the country. ABA was founded in 1900 and advocates for booksellers on a daily basis, providing members with education, networking opportunities, advocacy, resources, and technology.

