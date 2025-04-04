East Asia Textile And Apparel Trade And Production Trends Report 2025: Focus On China, Japan, South Korea And Taiwan By Importing Country And Supplying Country

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, February 2025" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added tooffering.

This report contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in East Asia. In particular, it identifies important trends and includes information on: textile and clothing production; textile and clothing imports by importing country and supplying country; and textile and clothing exports by exporting country and destination country.

Also, it discusses industry strategy and provides an outlook for the future. The report presents a wealth of information, and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to or investing in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and their export markets. Chinese textile and clothing exports were up during January-November 2024. Also, production of man-made fibres, yarns and fabrics increased in 2024, and retail sales of clothing and footwear in the country inched up.

In Japan, textile and clothing exports were up in 2024 following increases in 2022 and again in 2023 but Japanese textile and clothing production fell in various categories, and there was a decline in domestic retail sales of textiles and clothing. South Korean textile and clothing exports fell in 2024 following declines in 2022 and again in 2023. Furthermore, textile production declined in South Korea for the 12th time in 13 years, and clothing production was down for the sixth time in eight years. By contrast, Taiwanese textile and clothing exports were up during January-November 2024, although clothing production in Taiwan fell in 2024.

Who should buy this report?



Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

CHINA

Exports



Export markets

Exports from China to the USA

Exports from China to the EU

Exports from China to Vietnam

Exports from China to Japan

Exports from China to South Korea Exports from China to other markets

Production



Domestic retail sales Strategy and outlook

JAPAN



Exports

Export markets

Exports from Japan to China

Exports from Japan to other Asian markets

Exports from Japan to the EU

Exports from Japan to the USA Domestic sales

Production



Imports Strategy and outlook

SOUTH KOREA



Exports

Export markets

Exports from South Korea to Vietnam

Exports from South Korea to China

Exports from South Korea to the USA

Exports from South Korea to the EU Exports from South Korea to other markets

Production

Strategy and outlook

TAIWAN



Exports

Export markets

Exports from Taiwan to Vietnam

Exports from Taiwan to China

Exports from Taiwan to the USA

Exports from Taiwan to Indonesia

Exports from Taiwan to Cambodia

Exports from Taiwan to the EU Exports from Taiwan to Japan

Production

Strategy and outlook

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900