Dupont Wins Four Edison Awards

WILMINGTON, Del., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD ) today announced that four of its innovative material technologies were recognized with the prestigious 2025 Edison AwardsTM. Selected from hundreds of nominees, DuPont received two Gold awards, a Silver and a Bronze.

"We're honored that four of our innovative technologies have been recognized for delivering exceptional performance and creating lasting value for our customers," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "This achievement reflects the ingenuity and commitment to innovation of our teams and demonstrates the meaningful impact of our close customer collaboration to bring cutting-edge technologies to market."

The four DuPont innovations awarded this year include:

Gold – Kevlar® EXOTM aramid fiber won a Gold in the Critical Safety Material Advancements category. Kevlar® EXOTM aramid fiber is a breakthrough aramid fiber innovation that delivers best-in-class ballistic protection as well as the highest level of flexibility compared to competitive solutions, providing increased comfort and mobility to users. It is also inherently flame-retardant, further setting it apart from non-aramid ballistic solutions. Kevlar® EXOTM is a copolymer which allows for greater control in development of the fiber structure resulting in 30 percent higher strength than standard aramid body armor fibers. As a result, overall ballistic system performance is improved while reducing other layers of the system. With unmatched pliability, Kevlar® EXOTM contours to curves and body lines, providing a more body-inclusive solution while still offering maximum protection. The result is the highest ballistics performance among all aramid fibers without compromising on weight, enabling the lightest weight soft armor solutions available on the market today.

Gold – Tyvek® TrifectaTM A2 breather membrane won a Gold in the High-Performance Engineering Materials category. Tyvek® TrifectaTM A2 breather membrane technology is a unique combination of its innovative lamination process and product design, combining a thin, robust monolithic polymer film with a non-combustible glass fiber substrate. This results in a lighter product while delivering long-lasting performance for increased energy efficiency requirements and ever-tightening fire regulations in the UK and EU. The choice of a monolithic (continuous, without pores) layer enables a more durable, better water-resistant, and more airtight patent-pending solution. These product benefits also save installation time and costs. Tyvek® TrifectaTM has been developed for residential, commercial, and mixed use. The benchmark set by this innovation is expected to drive development across the construction industry, resulting in further safety and energy conservation benefits for society.

Silver – AmberLiteTM P2X110 ion exchange resin won a Silver in the Energy Storage and Management category. AmberLiteTM P2X110 is designed to enable longevity and efficiency during the production of hydrogen from water. High-purity water is crucial for the efficiency and longevity of the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that produce hydrogen from water. The AmberLiteTM P2X110 ion exchange resin offers durable and reliable water quality that helps remove impurities and prevent contaminant build-up in electrolyzer loops. Designed to endure the thermal and chemical challenges presented in an electrolyzer, the specially tailored formula of AmberLiteTM P2X110 ion exchange resins helps provide longer and more robust performance than industry-generic resins.

Bronze – DuPontTM IkonicTM 9000 semiconductor polishing pad won a Bronze in the Semiconductor Innovations for AI & HPC category. DuPontTM IkonicTM 9000 semiconductor polishing pads are a new expansion to the IkonicTM polishing pad family for advanced node semiconductor fabrication, designed to meet polishing needs for advanced chips for use in AI, high-performance computing, and Internet of Things applications. In addition to addressing the increased chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) performance requirements at advanced nodes, pads in the IkonicTM 9000 series enable significant process improvements for chip fabricators due to longer pad lifespan and groove design for slurry efficiency. IkonicTM 9000 pads are designed for efficiency and productivity in semiconductor fabrication with a high removal rate, offering higher wafer throughput while optimizing production time and energy consumption. Semiconductor fabs can gain meaningful sustainability benefits through the increased productivity of their CMP processes and equipment.

Established in 1987, The Edison AwardsTM recognize excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. Developed and maintained in the legacy of Thomas Edison, The Edison AwardsTM "symbolize the persistence and excellence personified by Thomas Edison and his Menlo Park team, while also strengthening the human drive for innovation, creativity, and ingenuity."

