DTG PRO Unveils Its Revolutionary Magicsealtm
DTG PRO Unveils Its Revolutionary MagicSeal TM for Enhanced Breathability and Better Hand Feel of Printed Garments (works with DTF, DTG, and other technologies)MagicSeal TM creates a smoother surface (better hand feel) on your fabric by binding your textile fibers and inks together more evenly.” - DTGPRO ManagementLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DTG PRO, a leader in innovative printing solutions, proudly announces the
availability of MagicSeal TM in both Sheet and Spray options, providing users with flexible
options to enhance garment breathability and improve the hand feel of printed textiles.
How MagicSeal TM Works
MagicSeal TM creates a smoother surface (better hand feel) on your fabric by binding your textile
fibers and inks together more evenly. This reduces the rough or plasticky texture sometimes
associated with DTF, DTG, or White Toner Transfer prints. The result is a softer feel and
better breathability.
Available in Both Sheet and Spray Options
MagicSeal TM Sheet: Applied by placing the sheet over the printed fabric and using a
heat press to bond the textile fibers and inks together (post-press). This method provides
a controlled and consistent finish, ideal for those who prefer a structured application.
MagicSeal TM Spray: Applied by spraying directly onto the printed surface before the
post-press, this patent-pending product is designed to embed your inks/printed image
deeper into the fabric, resulting in a softer feel on the fabric, as well as better
breathability.
Key Features and Benefits of MagicSeal TM Sheet and Spray
Improved Hand Feel: Prints feel softer and more natural.
Enhanced Breathability: Allows for better airflow through the design.
Additional Benefits Exclusive to MagicSeal TM Spray:
Less Powder Usage: For DTF users who preheat their transfers before powder
application, this approach minimizes powder usage while allowing the MagicSeal TM to
enhance the print bonding, improving the hand feel more effectively.
Faster Post-Print Production Time: Less powder usage means less time needed to
cure the transfers, thereby helping to streamline workflow and increase efficiency.
Looking Ahead: MagicSeal TM Spray V2.0 Coming Q2 2025
DTG PRO is also excited to announce that MagicSeal TM Spray V2.0 is expected to be
released in March or April 2025. This upgraded version will be odorless, further improving user
experience while maintaining the same high-performance benefits.
The current MagicSeal TM product line, including both Sheet and Spray options, is available
immediately on DTGPRO .com.
Whether you're a seasoned printing expert or a business owner seeking to enhance and
improve your printing capabilities, MagicSeal TM offers the perfect solution to elevate your
products and exceed customer expectations. While designed for DTF, MagicSeal TM can also be
used with DTG and White Toner apparel printing processes.
