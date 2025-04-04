ENCER: The Breakthrough Solution For Cancer Treatment-Related Fatigue (CTRF) Available Nationwide!

The Homeopathic Remedy That Relieves Cancer Treatment-Related Fatigue Offers Holistic Approach to Cancer Patients' Journeys

NEW YORK, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENCER, the groundbreaking homeopathic remedy designed to provide relief from fatigue associated with cancer treatment, is available across the country.

Cancer Treatment-Related Fatigue (CTRF) is a lingering exhaustion that persists long after cancer treatment ends. Survivors face this battle with fatigue that makes even simple tasks like dressing, shopping, or walking upstairs feel overwhelming. A common side effect of cancer treatments, CTRF causes lasting fatigue, muscle weakness, brain fog, and reduced stamina, impacting both physical and emotional well-being and leaving patients feeling disconnected from their normal lives.

CTRF impacts about 90% of cancer patients during their treatment. It is one of the most common burdens cancer patients face yet one of the most underreported and difficult to treat symptoms. With an estimated 2 million people diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and the 5-year survival rate of cancer increasing by 20% from the 1970s to now, the late effects of cancer illnesses and treatment are felt by survivors now more than ever. ENCER offers a homeopathic solution that can potentially help many patients.

CTRF can also vary from mild to severe. It can also depend on the type and stage of cancer, how long treatment lasts, and a patient's age. These CTRF symptoms can last years, including:



Low energy and trouble sleeping

Difficulty staying focused, remembering information, and paying attention

Trouble moving and completing daily tasks like showering, cooking, and getting dressed Intense mental and physical exhaustion

Dr. Pina LoGuidice , the U.S. Brand Ambassador for ENCER, is an expert in natural medicine with the credentials to back it up: 22 years in her naturopathy practice and a doctorate from the best program in the U.S. She highlighted that, "ENCER is this homeopathic remedy that safely supports fatigue without interfering with oncology treatments. ENCER was created to specifically improve the quality of life of oncology patients both before and after chemotherapy treatments."

One patient, Amanda, has had a very positive experience with the treatment. She said, "When I started using ENCER during my treatment it really really helped me get through the worst of the fatigue. It is amazing." Amanda was a very active fitness instructor when a cancer diagnosis turned her world upside down, and she credits ENCER with the increase in her energy levels and ability to start living her life to the fullest again.

About ENCER

ENCER is a homeopathic remedy specifically formulated to relieve fatigue associated with cancer treatment. By activating the body's natural healing processes, ENCER helps patients regain their energy and improve their quality of life. Developed by Dr. Yakov Freed and his team, ENCER is under FDA-registered facility and adheres to the highest standards of safety and efficacy. Encer is available for purchase on Amazon and their website .

SOURCE ENCER

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED