Qatar, Uzbekistan Discuss Enhancing Parliamentary Relations

Tashkent: An official round of talks was held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, between the Shura Council of Qatar and the Senate of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The discussions focused on bilateral relations between the two councils, ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation, coordinate positions in regional and international parliamentary forums, exchange expertise, and support channels of parliamentary dialogue between the two sides.

The Qatari side was headed by Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, while the Uzbek side was led by Chairperson of the Senate HE Tanzila Norbaeva.

Following the talks, both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening joint cooperation in parliamentary affairs, exchanging legislative information and expertise, and organizing reciprocal visits to support the development of parliamentary work and coordinate positions on issues of mutual interest.

In a related context, HE Al Ghanim also met with Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Nuriddinjon Ismailov.

The meeting reviewed the parliamentary cooperation between the Shura Council and the Legislative Chamber, exploring ways to support and enhance it. A number of topics of joint concern were also discussed.

The talks also touched upon key items on the agenda of the 150th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly, hosted in Tashkent from April 5 to 9. Both parties exchanged views on these topics.

The session's agenda includes a range of issues related to current global challenges, foremost among them the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as matters of international peace and security, environmental governance mechanisms to address climate change, and the activation of legislative frameworks to achieve social and economic justice.

Participants will also discuss parliamentary initiatives aimed at accelerating progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at both regional and international levels, and will discuss the progress made in achieving these goals.