Injuries, Damage Reported In Khmelnytskyi Region Following Russian Missile Strike
This was reported on Facebook by Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration Serhii Tiurin, according to Ukrinform.
“Last night, during an air raid alert, a Russian attack injured two people. One man sustained a minor leg injury and was taken to the hospital. A minor also suffered a glass cut to the leg. Her condition is satisfactory and hospitalization was not required,” the message states.
According to Tiurin, the attack caused a fire, which was extinguished by the State Emergency Service units. The gas distribution point was damaged, though gas supply was not interrupted. Additionally, the roofs of two residential houses, and windows and doors in five apartments of a multi-story building were damaged.
Damage was also reported to a summer area in the local recreation park.
All relevant services are currently working to eliminate the consequences.
Local authorities are providing information on compensation for damaged property.
The head of the regional administration added that some targets were hit, with further details to be released later.
No fatalities have been reported.Read also: MIA: Rubble of house being cleared in Kyiv 's Sviatoshynskyi district, search ongoing for two children
As previously reported by Ukrinform, air raid alerts were declared across Ukraine due to the launch of Russian kamikaze drones and cruise missiles.
