Massive Nighttime Attack Another Proof That Russia Not Seeking Peace Umerov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov stated that the massive Russian nighttime attack on April 24 is yet another confirmation that Russia is not seeking peace.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov stated this on Facebook .

"Overnight, Russia held a massive attack on Ukraine. Cruise missiles, drones, ballistic weapons - yet another strike on peaceful cities and Ukrainian homes. As of now, 9 people have been killed in Kyiv. Over 70 have been injured, including six children. Rescue operations continue in the capital, as people are still being searched for under the rubble of a destroyed residential building," the post reads.



























































































































































































The regions under attack included Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia.

“These attacks are yet another confirmation - Russia is not seeking peace. It continues to kill Ukrainians. We count on a strong response from other nations. We need additional air defense systems to protect against Russian terror,” Umerov stressed.

According to him, work must continue on creating real security guarantees - ones that will make any aggression against Ukraine impossible. Umerov emphasized that this is the path to a just and lasting peace

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also condemned the attacks in a post on Telegram .

“All night long, Russia terrorized Ukrainian cities. Cruise and ballistic missiles, drones, aerial bombs. A lot of people have been injured. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. My condolences to the families,” he wrote.

As a result of the Russian strikes, there was damage to residential buildings, civilian, and social infrastructure.

“Russia is cruelly and cynically targeting missiles at Ukrainian cities, killing people while the world is working to establish peace. Ukraine insists on a full and unconditional ceasefire. The enemy must be held accountable for the destruction. We are doing everything we can to ensure this,” Shmyhal emphasized.

