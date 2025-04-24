Giorgia Meloni And Emmanuel Macron Speak To PM Modi, Express Support In Fight Against Terror

MENAFN - Live Mint) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terrible terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Meloni conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims and wished a speedy recovery of those injured, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

She also expressed full support of Italy in the fight against terrorism.

26 people, including two foreigners and two locals were killed in the attack.

“PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it. India and Italy will continue to work together including in international platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts,” added Jaiswal.

After the terror attack on April 22, in a post on X, Meloni sai that she was deply saddened by the terrorist attack that occurred today in India, which caused numerous victims and added,“Italy expresses its closeness to the families affected, the injured, the Government and all the Indian people.”

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the barbarism displayed in the Pahalgam terror attack is totally unacceptable.

President Macron conveyed his personal condolences on the "brutal killing" of innocent people in the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, he said in a social media post.

"He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the people of India adding that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable," Jaiswal said.

The prime minister thanked him for his message of support and conveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, he added.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the attack, the central government announced several measures, and also suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs also announced that all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be cancelled effective April 27. Medical visas will remain valid only until April 29. All Pakistani nationals currently in India have been instructed to leave the country before their visa expires.