Russian Army Loses Another 1,060 Soldiers In Ukraine

2025-04-24 05:09:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to April 24, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 945,330 people, including another 1,060 people in the previous day.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Russian army lost 10,694 (+3) tanks, 22,312 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 26,823 (+49) artillery systems, 1,369 (+1) MLRS, 1,141 (+0) air defense systems, 370 (+0) aircraft, and 335 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 33,660 (+134), cruise missiles - 3,148 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 45,755 (+134), special equipment - 3,860 (+0).

The data is being updated.

Read also: War update: 124 combat clashes on frontline since day-start, Pokrovsk sector remains hottest spot

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on April 23, 124 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.

