All Actions Carried Out Within Constitutional Framework: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Soon after 46 MLAs of the ruling coalition in Jammu and Kashmir expressed dismay over political and administrative implications of the recent transfer of 48 JKAS officers by the Lieutenant Governor's administration, LG Sinha on Friday said that all actions have been carried out strictly within the constitutional framework laid down in the J&K Reorganization Act, 2019.
The Lieutenant Governor said,” I want to make it absolutely clear - the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act in 2019, and I have acted entirely within the domain defined by that Act.”
He further said,” I have never overstepped my constitutional boundaries.I am fully aware of my jurisdiction and responsibilities. I have never violated them, nor will I ever do so.'
Pertinently, soon after the“emergency meeting” of the alliance partners called by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ended NC's Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, accompanied by Congress leader and MLA Bandipora Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, addressed the media.
“Today's meeting focused on key issues, including the Waqf Bill passed in Parliament. This Bill is against Muslims and minorities in the country, and we oppose it. Another critical issue was the mandate given by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the NC-led government. We have once again demanded that the Government of India respect this mandate-it is non-negotiable. These two resolutions were unanimously passed today,” Tanvir told reporters.
“Centre should not misconstrue our cooperation as weakness. We are making this appeal for the last time-not as a request but as a firm warning: Do not push us to the wall,” he added. (KNO)
