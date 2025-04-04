Resilience: A Winning Strategy For Legacy-Building (By Ibukun Awosika)

By Ibukun Awosika (apo-opa/4jiBjuS ), ABH Grand Finale Judge ( )

The boldest entrepreneurs understand that resourcefulness, resilience and collaboration are essential - not only for overcoming challenges but also for sustaining success. These are not just assets in the toolbox of the average businessperson but the foundation upon which enduring enterprises are built. It's time for Africa's enterprises to rise beyond individual success, outlast their founders and carve a lasting presence on the global stage.

This message was at the heart of the opening keynote address I had the honor of delivering at the 6th Africa's Business Heroes ( ) (ABH) Summit and Grand Finale ( ). As I stood on that grand stage before a sea of ambitious entrepreneurial minds, I realized that this was more than a platform to celebrate achievement; it was a testament to tenacity and the indomitable spirit of African entrepreneurship. As a judge privileged to witness the finalists' journeys firsthand, I saw individuals embodying the very essence of what it means to be a business hero: the drive to do, to be, and to become the founders of resilient legacies.

The theme of African Intelligence ( ) was one that resonated deeply with the stories of our finalists. Intelligence in the African context is not just about knowledge or innovation; it is about the wisdom to navigate challenges, the foresight to seize opportunities and the resilience to keep moving forward despite the odds. Nowhere was this more evident than in the journeys of our grand prize winner, Henri Ousmane Gueye ( ) from Senegal, and second runner-up, Alexander Odhiambo ( ) from Kenya.

Henri, after two previous applications, finally secured the top spot on his third attempt. Alexander, undeterred by his first application, came back even stronger, ultimately reaching the Top 10 and claiming a spot on the podium. Theirs is a vital lesson: success is about the courage to show up, the willingness to learn and the determination to keep building despite setbacks. This is what sets apart those who create lasting impact.

But resilience is not just about individual success. It is about the collective strength of a community like ABH which has flourished into a powerful ecosystem equipping entrepreneurs with tools to scale their business. It has been immensely rewarding to witness this process transform businesses, but more importantly, transform leaders.

As we turn our sights to 2025, it's time for African entrepreneurs to step forward. To those who have applied before but fell short; your journey is far from over. Let Henri and Alexander's stories remind you that perseverance is a winning strategy. To those contemplating their first application – it's your time!.

Like anything that holds great promise, the pursuit of entrepreneurship is validated through action. If you have the drive to do, to be, and to become, then take your place and build a legacy that will shape Africa's future.

