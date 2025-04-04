403
UK, France Fms Accuse Russia Of Delaying Peace Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 4 (KUNA) -- Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom and France accused Russia of delaying United States-led peace efforts and targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine.
The French Minister Jean-Noel Barrot mentioned that army leadership of both nations would be visiting Kiev to deliberate troop dispensation to ensure arrival at ceasefire.
In a joint press release prior to NATO meeting, Barrot stated, "Russia has been flip-flopping, continuing its strikes on energy infrastructure, continuing its war crimes,"
As for David Lammy, the British top diplomat, he referred to the Russian President Vladimir Putin saying, "He continues to bombard Ukraine. It's civilian population. It's energy supplies. We see you, Vladimir Putin. We know what you are doing."
He affirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine both in the military and economic sectors adding that they will continue to impose sanctions on Russia.
The US administration continues to find ways to pressure both Moscow and Kiev into stopping the war. (end)
