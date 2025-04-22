Aqaba Police Arrest Three, Seize 13 Vehicles In Anti-Smuggling Operation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Aqaba Police Directorate has launched a security operation targeting smuggling activities, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of 13 unlicensed vehicles used for smuggling.

According to a spokesperson from the Public Security Directorate (PSD), the operation was carried out on Monday by the Southern Region Security Command, in coordination with gendarmerie forces, other security agencies and the Anti-Smuggling Department.

The spokesperson said that the suspects were found in possession of various types of contraband, adding that the confiscated vehicles, most of which lacked license plates, were reportedly being used to transport smuggled goods.

Legal procedures are being taken against the individuals involved, the PSD spokesperson added.