Cabinet Approves Initiative To Boost Tourism, Heritage, And Eco-Tourism In Ajloun

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communications Mohammad Momani outlined several key decisions made by the Cabinet during its Tuesday session, chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan in the northern governorate of Ajloun.

In a press conference following the meeting, Momani, who is also the Government spokesperson, announced a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the tourism sector in Ajloun, a region renowned for its rich historical and cultural significance on Jordan's tourism map, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The Cabinet approved the rationale behind the draft bylaw for the Development and Enhancement of the Tourism Sector Fund for 2025. The draft would now be forwarded to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for further review and processing in accordance with legal procedures.

Momani said that the draft law is in line with recent amendments to the Tourism Law, which mandates the establishment of a fund under the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The fund's mission is to support tourism development, enhance security in tourism, and provide financial and technical resources for innovative tourism projects. It will also focus on empowering local communities, especially women and youth.

The Cabinet also approved the rationale for the 2025 draft bylaw on Tourist Restaurants, which includes legal provisions to establish non-smoking areas within these establishments.

The bylaw aims to promote inclusive and sustainable tourism by catering to all community segments, including the elderly, children, and people with disabilities. It also seeks to enhance accessibility in restaurants and highlight Jordan's cultural heritage through traditional dishes.

The Cabinet also approved the amended bylaw for the Jordanian Tourism Restaurants Association for 2025. The changes align with the updated Tourism Law, replacing licensing procedures with an approval mechanism. The amendments also introduce new restaurant classifications and adjust membership and annual subscription fees to better support the association's operations.

The Cabinet also discussed the draft bylaw for Traditional Handicrafts and Industries for 2025, alongside amendments to the bylaw governing the Jordanian Association for Traditional Crafts and Industries.

The aim is to streamline registration and classification processes, improve the business environment, and enhance employment opportunities, particularly for women and people with disabilities. Notably, membership fees for these groups will be exempted.

The Cabinet also took steps to regulate eco-lodges in Ajloun, addressing licensing challenges and ensuring sustainable operations that will contribute to the local economy and job creation. These measures are expected to be implemented within two months.

On heritage preservation, the Cabinet approved the rationale for the 2025 National Documents Preservation draft bylaw, aimed at safeguarding Jordan's documentary heritage and unifying national efforts for document preservation. The draft seeks to classify records according to age criteria, in line with the National Documents Law No. 9 of 2017.

Momani also announced the Cabinet's decision on the formation of the Committee of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Jordan.

The committee will coordinate actions among 30 member institutions, including government agencies and civil society organisations, to oversee nature conservation efforts and ensure Jordan meets its international environmental commitments. The Ministry of Environment will chair the committee.

Jordan has been a member of the IUCN since 1981 and has hosted its regional office since 2004, demonstrating the Kingdom's long-standing commitment to environmental protection and international cooperation.

The Cabinet also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, which will support the 7th Jordan International Date Festival in 2025.

The Cabinet also approved a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Health and Latter-day Saint Charities for a neonatal resuscitation training program, aimed at equipping healthcare professionals with the skills necessary to save newborn lives through specialised training and capacity building.