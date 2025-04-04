Ukrainian, Danish Culture Ministers Discuss Museum Cooperation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, Mykola Tochytskyi, and Denmark's Minister for Culture, Jakob Engel-Schmidt, have discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries' museums to organize exhibition projects.

That's according to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications , Ukrinform reports.

During a phone call, both officials addressed a broad range of bilateral cooperation issues, including support for Ukraine's European integration and international efforts to preserve cultural heritage damaged by Russian aggression.

Tochytskyi expressed gratitude for Denmark's contribution to the new Ukraine2EU program, jointly initiated by the European Union, Denmark, Lithuania, and Sweden to support Ukraine's EU integration.

He noted that the three-year program, with a budget of EUR 16.7 million, would serve as a key tool in advancing Ukraine's progress toward EU membership.

Ukraine stepping up efforts against cultural heritage theft – Culture Ministry

Tochytskyi also thanked Denmark for participating in the first international conference "Cooperation for Resilience," held in Uzhhorod on February 1, and for joining the Declaration on Strengthening Cultural Sector Resilience in Ukraine, adopted after the conference.

Additionally, Tochytskyi emphasized the declaration's role in fostering international cultural cooperation.

"Consolidating international support for Ukraine's cultural heritage, assessing losses and damages, and strengthening collaboration to combat illicit trafficking of cultural assets are critically important today," he said.

The ministers also discussed further cooperation between the museums of both countries to facilitate exhibition projects.

The ministry recalled that one notable initiative was the joint exhibition "Rus – Vikings in the East," held at the Moesgaard Museum in Aarhus, Denmark, in 2022. The project, involving 15 museums from nine EU countries, included participation from the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

On April 1, the European Union launched the Ukraine2EU program to prepare Ukraine for accession and EU membership.

Photo credit: gov