Ukrainian Navy Commander Meets With Latvian Counterpart

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, met with his Latvian counterpart, Rear Admiral Maris Polencs, to brief him on Russian maritime tactics and the current security situation in the Black Sea region.

According to Ukrinform, Neizhpapa shared details of the meeting in a post on Facebook .

"I met with the Commander of the Navy of the Republic of Latvia, Rear Admiral Maris Polencs. I briefed him on the security situation and the maritime tactics employed by Russia, which could potentially be used in other seas as well," Neizhpapa wrote.

The two commanders also discussed readiness for continued bilateral cooperation.

According to the post, Vice Admiral Neizhpapa provided a detailed overview of the situation in southern Ukraine and the Azov-Black Sea region. Particular attention was paid to the maritime security environment and the tactics used by Russian forces at sea.

The sides discussed prospective areas for military cooperation aimed at enhancing the Ukrainian Navy's capabilities in countering Russian aggression.

Ukrainian Navy representatives also shared their latest combat experience gained during the ongoing war.

Rear Admiral Polencs was shown the maneuvering capabilities of patrol boats provided to Ukraine by partner nations, which have significantly bolstered Ukraine's naval potential.

Vice Admiral Neizhpapa thanked the Latvian side for their support and cooperation in developing Ukraine's naval forces -- an essential component in deterring Russian aggression at sea.

In keeping with tradition, the two commanders honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian naval personnel who gave their lives in defense of the country's independence.

Photo credit: Commander of the Ukrainian Navy