Al Gharafa Eye Full Points Against Al Arabi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Thumama Stadium will be the backdrop of a high-stakes Ooredoo Stars League Week 20 encounter when Al Gharafa lock horns with Al Arabi today. The match, which kicks off at 7:00pm, is of high significance, especially for the Cheetahs who are determined to take a shot at title glory.

Al Gharafa currently sit in the third position with 37 points.

Al Gharafa boast an impressive record of 11 wins, four draws, and four losses throughout the season, and are in a position to challenge the title-chasing Al Duhail and Al Sadd with a maximum of nine more points still up for grabs.



Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins

Having scored 36 goals and conceded 26, the Pedro Martins-coached men will be a force to be reckoned with, despite their recent 0-2 loss to leaders Al Duhail.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Martins acknowledged the difficulty of consecutive defeats against strong rivals like Al Sadd and Al Duhail but stayed positive, expecting a“strong response” from his players.

“We are in a difficult situation following the loss to Al Duhail, a direct and strong competitor, especially given the manner in which the team lost the match. It was not easy... I expect a strong response against Al Arabi. The squad is complete with the exception of the continued absence of Mohammed Muntari and Rodrigo,” Martins said.

Martins also noted the quality of Al Arabi under coach Pablo Amo and emphasised that his team needs to be stronger in defense to secure a win today.



Al Arabi coach Pablo Amo

“On our part, we will need to focus and be stronger in defence and in one-on-one combat. Our squad is complete with the exception of the continued absence of Mohammed Muntari and Rodrigo,” said Martins.

Currently sitting in seventh place with 23 points, Al Arabi have managed to win six matches, suffered eight losses and drawn five.

Despite recent challenges, head coach Amo remained optimistic that his players will be at their best.

“The importance of the match comes from its crucial timing. Al Gharafa are a strong team with distinguished players, but as always, we are focusing on our capabilities. We regret the presence of injured players, but the team is showing great cohesion as a group, which is the most important thing. We will be a team with a clear attacking identity on the field, but more importantly, we are a team where everyone works together and is united,” Amo said.

“During the past period, we focused on raising the players' morale and preparing them psychologically for the remaining matches of the current football season. We are fully prepared to perform the match with full strength and focus,” Amo added.

“Teamwork is the key to success at this stage and I would like to emphasize the cooperation and full involvement of all players within the team. This is our greatest strength in achieving the goals we seek for the remainder of the season,” Ami said despite knowing that his team will miss a top four finish this time.