Qatar's Ahmed And Abdulaziz Among Contenders At Jordan Baja

AMMAN: Jordan Motorsport has announced the biggest ever entry in the short history of the Jordan Baja, round two of the FIA and Middle East Baja Cups and the FIM Asia Baja Cup and the third round of the FIM Bajas World Cup. The Aqaba-based event takes place on April 10-12.

Thirty-three cars have been entered in the FIA category, in addition to 16 riders competing in the FIM section and additional competitors taking part in a Jordan National Baja and the second running of the Wadi Al Qamar Navigational Rally.

Of the 33 FIA entrants, 11 will be chasing points in the FIA World Baja Cup with 14 of the remaining 22 registered for the four-round FIA Middle East Baja Cup. The number is further broken down into seven crews in the Ultimate category, 10 in Challenger, 12 in SSV and four in the Stock section for series production cross-country machines.

The FIM category includes 13 motorcycle riders and three quad entrants with five of the bikers also competing for points in the Veterans' section and one entered in the Junior class.

Four Overdrive Racing Toyota Hiluxes lead the way in the FIA category with defending Dakar Rally winner Yazeed Al Rajhi teaming up with German co-driver Timo Gottschalk to take part in the event for the first time alongside Argentinean team-mate Juan Cruz Yacopini, last year's FIA Middle East Baja Cup winner Dania Akeel and Pole Martin Kaczmarski.

Competition in the Ultimate section comes from the likes of Czech veteran Miroslav Zapletal (Ford F-150 Evo) and the Saudi duo of Nasser Al Ajami and Abdulaziz Al Yaeesh in a pair of Nissan Patrols.

Taurus T3 machines dominate the Challenger category with the QMMF Team's Ahmed Al Kuwari topping an impressive field that also includes last year's event winner Khalid Al Jafla, defending MERC champion Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Hamad Al Harbi and Portugal's Francisco Barreto.



The South Racing Can-Am Team duo of Maha Al Hameli and Diego Martinez head the SSV section and face competition from the likes of Italy's Amerigo Ventura, the Saudi duo of Hamza Bakhashab and Abdullah Al Haydan, Emirati Mansour Al Helai and a returning former MERC regular front-runner Hamed Al Wahaibi.

Defending champion Majed Al Thunayyan leads a four-strong Nissan line-up in the Stock section that includes fellow Saudi Fahad Al Muaywid and the Qatari duo of Abdullah Al Rabban and Mohammed Al Meer.

Mohammed Al Balooshi is a four-time winner of the Jordan Baja and the defending FIM Bajas World Cup champion heads the motorcycle field on his Husqvarna RR 450.

Arab riders dominate the field for the third round of the FIM Bajas World Cup with Lebanon's Rafic Eid, Jordanian Abdullah Abu Aisheh and Al Balooshi's brother Sultan hoping for a podium finish.

Mohammed Al Balooshi, Eid, Great Britain's Barry Howe, Fréderic Fontarosa and MX Ride Dubai's Sultan Al Shanqiti are also eligible for the Veterans' category. Local rider Abdullah Al Batayneh is the sole Junior entrant.

Haitham Al Tuwaijri leads the quad section on his Yamaha Raptor from fellow Saudi riders Abdulaziz Al Shayban and Hani Al Noumesi.