Netflix Documentary With Costa Rican Nature Wins Emmy
- Home Travel Lifestyle More
- Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
- Home Travel
-
Travel Avianca Begins Operation of Direct Routes between Costa Rica and the Cities of Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico
Travel Costa Rican Tourism Will Not Compete On Fares if Cheap Flights to Central America are Approved, But Rather on Quality.
Travel Airlines Traveling to Costa Rica Required to Check Yellow Fever Vaccination Certificates
Travel Diving into Adventure: Exploring Koh Lanta's Underwater Wonders
Travel Forbes Recommends Costa Rican Destination“Perfect for Women and Solo Travelers”
-
Culture & Lifestyle Woo Woo Wednesday: Sacred Locks: The Power of Hair
Culture & Lifestyle Indigenous People of Canada Want Politicians to Address the Environment and Reconciliation
Culture & Lifestyle People With Autism in Costa Rica Don't Live in Their Own World; They Live in Ours, They Just Perceive it Differently
Culture & Lifestyle Preventing Gender-Based Violence in Costa Rica Begins at Home
Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rica is the Happiest Country in Latin America and 6th in the World this 2025
- Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
The documentary“Wild Babies”, produced by Netflix and filmed in Costa Rica in some episodes by Brazilian filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade, has won an Emmy in Costa Rica, the life of Chico, a capuchin monkey from Guanacaste, was recorded.Travel, Adventure and Nature Program category
The Emmy was in the category of“Travel, Adventure and Nature Program”“Costa Rica, this is for you,” DeAndrade wrote on his Instagram account. The exuberant beauty of Costa Rica and the incredible biodiversity it houses, with 6% of the planet's species, made our country the ideal place to record part of the film.Tico pride According to DeAndrade, Costa Rica was chosen not only for its unique conditions, but also for the pride that“Ticos” feel in showing the world wildlife stories. The series narrates the beginnings of life of several species of wild animal , while following them through their development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment