Haryana Official’S Arrest & Recovery Of Heroin Raises Concerns: Punjab Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 10 (IANS) The 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairman Harpal Cheema on Thursday said the arrest of eight key operatives, including one official from an enforcement agency who belongs to Haryana, and recovery of four kg heroin from their possession by Punjab Police raises concerns about the involvement of enforcement officers from other states in the drug trade.

Finance Minister Cheema told the media that an in-depth investigation would be conducted to identify the head of this gang, with strict legal action to follow, regardless of their position.

He said that the enforcement official belongs to Rohtak city.

Blaming the Centre, he said the state is fulfilling its responsibility to curb drug trafficking at the border, but the Union government seems to be failing in its duties.

Sharing the updates of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, he said the extensive campaign resulted in the registration of 3,279 cases under the NDPS Act and the arrest of 5,537 individuals in past 41 days.

He said the significant seizures under this campaign include 212 kg of heroin, 6,945 kg of poppy husk, 105 kg of opium, 50 kg of ganja, six kg of charas, and nearly nine lakh banned tablets and capsules.

Additionally, drug money worth approximately Rs 6 crore has been recovered, and illegal properties of 57 drug smugglers have been demolished to teach them a befitting lesson.

Highlighting the rally in Ludhiana led by Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Finance Minister said the campaign succeeded in mobilising youth across villages and cities.

He said that the panch-sarpanch and municipal councilors are actively participating in this campaign against the drug trade.

He further added that this is the first time that a budget has been allocated in the Punjab budget for an anti-drone system and drug census to strengthen the action against drugs.

“Besides, a budget of about Rs 980 crore has been allocated to promote sports and steer youth away from drugs,” he said.

He also questioned the scourge of drugs spread in other states of the country as well.“Has any state led by the Congress or the BJP ever initiated such an action?” he asked.

In a sharp critique of previous state governments, Cheema accused the Akali Dal-BJP coalition and the Congress governments of failing to address the drug crisis.

He pointed out that despite promises by former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to eradicate drugs within four weeks, the problem persisted.

“In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government has been working tirelessly for the past three years to combat the drug menace, with the 'Yudh nashian Virudh' campaign representing a decisive effort to eliminate this scourge,” he added.