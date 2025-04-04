Al Markhiya Gallery To Participate In Art Week Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Al Markhiya Gallery has announced its participation in the first edition of“Art Week Riyadh,” organised by the Visual Arts Commission in Saudi Arabia from April 6 to 13 under the theme“At The Edge.”

Representing Al Markhiya Gallery at the event is Qatari artist Maryam Al Homaid, an award-winning designer whose work explores the intersection of technology-based media and traditional craftsmanship. The“Art Week Riyadh” serves as a dynamic platform bringing together leading local, regional, and international galleries, alongside cultural institutions, artists, sponsors, collectors, and art enthusiasts.

The event will take place across multiple locations in Riyadh, including the JAX District , which will host over 45 art exhibitions from Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and North Africa. The exhibitions will be accompanied by discussion panels and interactive workshops addressing contemporary art themes and issues. Al Markhiya Gallery, a cornerstone of Qatar's art scene, continues to enrich the visual arts movement and promote Qatari and Arab art globally through exhibitions and international collaborations.