GCC Residents And Citizens Flock To Qatar For Eid Holidays

Doha: A significant influx of residents and citizens from nearby Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations was seen in Qatar during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, further enhancing Qatar's status as a premier global tourist destination.

This yearly movement, driven by family connections, cultural similarities, and Qatar's rising profile as a festive holiday locale, has transformed the country into a lively centre of celebration during the holiday that signifies the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr, a time of joy, gratitude, and togetherness, holds deep significance across the GCC. For many in the region, the holiday is an opportunity to reunite with loved ones, indulge in traditional feasts, and partake in communal festivities. Qatar, with its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and welcoming atmosphere, has emerged as a top choice for GCC visitors seeking a memorable Eid experience.

One key driver of this trend is proximity. For Saudis, Bahrainis, and Emiratis, Qatar is just a short drive or flight away. The causeway linking Bahrain to Saudi Arabia and the land border between Saudi Arabia and Qatar make road trips particularly convenient.

“We drove from Dammam to Doha in just a few hours,” said Ahmed Al Mansoori, a Saudi national visiting his cousins in Qatar.“It's easier than flying, and we get to enjoy the journey together as a family.” Similarly, Bahrainis often cross the King Fahd Causeway and continue onward to Qatar, blending their Eid plans with a mini road adventure.

Qatar's appeal goes beyond accessibility. The country has invested heavily in tourism and entertainment, offering a mix of traditional and contemporary attractions that resonate with GCC visitors.

During Eid, Doha's Souq Waqif transforms into a bustling centre of activity, with its narrow alleys filled with the aroma of spiced sweets, live music, and vendors selling everything from oud perfumes to intricately designed abayas.

“I love the atmosphere here,” said Fatima Al Kuwari, a Kuwaiti mother of three who travelled to Qatar with her family.“It feels like home, but with an extra layer of excitement.”

The Visa-free entry for citizens of GCC states, coupled with special Eid promotions at hotels and malls, makes the trip both affordable and hassle-free.

“We have witnessed an exceptional surge in occupancy, nearing 100 percent, since the onset of the Eid holiday, with the majority of our guests hailing from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations. Qatar continues to be a premier destination for travellers from the region, and it is always a pleasure to host them, particularly during festive occasions such as this,” stated Mohammed Hussein, a manager at one of Qatar's five-star hotels.

As part of the attractions of the holidays, major shopping destinations like Villaggio Mall and Doha Festival City offered different promos, while cultural events-such as performances at Katara Cultural Village-provide entertainment for all ages.

For children, activities like face painting, storytelling sessions, and amusement park rides at places like Al Khor Park keep the festive spirit alive.

Food, a cornerstone of Eid celebrations, is another draw. Qatar's dining scene blends Gulf staples like lamb machboos and harees with international flavours, catering to diverse tastes. Many GCC families bring their own traditions, hosting gatherings in rented villas or joining Qatari relatives for home-cooked feasts.

“My aunt in Al Wakrah makes the best luqaimat,” said Maryam Al Nuaimi, an Emirati visitor, referring to the sweet dumplings drizzled with date syrup that are an Eid favourite across the region.

This influx hasn't gone unnoticed. Local businesses report a significant uptick in activity during Eid, with hotels often fully booked and restaurants packed.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has also streamlined border processes to accommodate the surge, ensuring smooth entry for the thousands crossing by land, air, and sea.

For GCC residents and citizens, Qatar offers a perfect blend of familiarity and festivity during Eid Al Fitr. As ties between Gulf nations strengthen and travel becomes ever more seamless, this holiday pilgrimage is likely to grow, cementing Qatar's place as a cherished Eid destination in the region.