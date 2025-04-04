Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Senegal On Nat'l Day


2025-04-04 02:12:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable of congratulation to the President of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President and his people more progress and development. (end)
