Iraq Aims To Plant 5 Million Trees

São Paulo – Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources confirmed on Thursday (3) that 1 million trees have been planted in 102 locations in capital Baghdad and the governorates, excluding Kurdistan, Iraqi state news agency INA said. This initiative is part of the goal to plant 2 million trees by the end of this spring, with a larger goal of 5 million trees.

The head of the Afforestation and Nurseries Department at the Ministry of Water Resources, Mohammed Awad Kadhim, highlighted the implementation of the initiative of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to plant 5 million trees across all Iraqi governorates.

According to him, with the first batches of saplings sent by the Ministry of Agriculture, the priority was to plant in the capital. Now the same will happen in the country's governorates. A previous report from INA says the country ranks first in the world in the number of palm trees , which are expected to reach 22 million this year. The Ministry of Agriculture has announced that the goal is to reach 30 million palm trees in the coming years.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

