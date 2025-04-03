Maersk Acquires Operations Of The Panama-Colón Train

Maersk Acquires Operations Of The Panama-Colón Train -
In a statement dated April 2 from The Hague, APM Terminals indicated that, in 2024, this trans-isthmian railway generated revenues of $77 million and profits (EBITDA) of $36 million. Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, stated,“The company is recognized for its operational excellence and will provide a significant opportunity that will allow us to offer a broader range of services to the global ocean freight customers we serve.” “We are pleased to have completed this transaction with APM Terminals, a division of A.P. Moller-Maersk , a strategic partner of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and a major customer of the Panama Canal Railway Company,” said Keith Creel, president and chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific Kansas City.
He added that“the sale of this asset creates value for our shareholders and reflects our commitment to optimizing our assets while we focus on growing our core rail business in North America, through our unparalleled tri-country network connecting Canada, the United States, and Mexico.” On January 21, President José Raúl Mulino met with Vincent Clerc, CEO of AP Moller – Maersk, to discuss strategies that will enable the shipping company to continue supporting Panama's objectives of strengthening commercial competitiveness and modernizing the country's port and logistics infrastructure.
At that meeting, which took place within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Mulino and Clerc explored opportunities to advance sustainable port operations, leverage Panama's strategic position to improve global connectivity, and offer innovative supply chain solutions aligned with Panama's development priorities. In addition, Vincent Clerc expressed his interest in strengthening Maersk's historic relationship with the country and deepening its commitment to Panama's economic development, particularly in the modernization of port infrastructure and sustainable logistics operations. Today, Maersk handles approximately 35% of Panama's import and export volumes, highlighting its pivotal role in positioning the country as a global trade hub.
The Extension of the Panama-Colón Train Concession
In September 2024, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) published in the Official Gazette an extension of the concession contract with the Panama Canal Railway Company to operate the railway between Panama City and Colón for a period of 25 more years. This extension was issued on February 9, 2023, during the previous term of President Laurentino Nito Cortizo, in which Noriel Araúz was the administrator of the AMP, but it was not until now that it was made public in the Official Gazette.
