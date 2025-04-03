Indra Persad Milowe's“Celebration” Featured In International Art Exhibition

MENAFN - USA Art News) Culturally Arts Collective's newest solo exhibition comes from Indra Persad Milowe. In order to expand her artistic visions and dreams as a young artist, Indra has voyaged the world and engaged with many local cultures throughout her life. Her global presence has grown, with her work being showcased in galleries and festivals across countries like Spain, the US, and Singapore. The exhibition will be featured from March 19 through May 31, 2025. View the exhibition here .





“Celebration” exhibition replication in Hanbell Gallery |“Candi Bentar”

Indra's expertise of color, composition, and narrative synthesizes personal experience and collective identity. Her work is an essential reminder of the role of art in preserving traditions, invoking dialogue about cultural pride, and fostering a deeper understanding of the global interconnectedness of humanity. Indra imbues her paintings with the sense of the natural and everyday with the extraordinary, consistently using bright, bold hues to evoke emotional intensity. She brings to life the diverse landscapes and cultural scenes she depicts, such as the Odalan Festival, a Balinese Hindu Festival she experienced among her travels. The exhibition was curated by Sara Handerhan and Isabelle Grace Brett under the artistic direction of Isabell Sliwinski.

Culturally Arts Collective is an international non-profit organization dedicated to helping artists reach their full potential regardless of social, economic, and cultural background. Since our foundation in 2020, our mission has been to provide free arts education, exhibition, and community outreach to individuals passionate about the arts. Our main objective is to provide diverse representation in the arts to build a more global platform for artists focusing on art as visual activism and art as community activation. Over the past year, Culturally Arts Collective has worked with over 3,500 artists across 100 countries.

At Culturally Arts Collective, we strive to provide these backgrounds to our students, consumers, and the general public. The Milotska Center of Exhibitions provides a space for artists to showcase their work globally.