Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Empowering Futures In Kashmir Schools

Empowering Futures In Kashmir Schools


2025-04-03 07:06:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Why Career Guidance and Counselling?

Decision-making at Crossroads: Class 10 and 12 students are required to make critical academic and vocational choices with long-term implications.

Read Also School Timings in Kashmir Division Revised From April 1 Majority Of Schools In J&K, Ladakh Follow Three-Language Formula: Report

Psychological Well-being: In the absence of guidance, students experience high levels of stress, low self-esteem, and fear of failure.

Changing Employment Landscape: Students need updated exposure to emerging careers.

Local Challenges: Rural students often lack mentors, digital access, and exposure.

Core Objectives of a Career Guidance and Counselling Program

To provide accurate and updated career information.

To assess aptitude, interests, values, and personality.

To address emotional and motivational blocks.

To enhance decision-making and planning skills.

To expose students to emerging fields, scholarships, and opportunities.

To involve parents and teachers as facilitators of the student's journey.

The Framework: A Step-by-Step Model

1. Pre-Session Planning: Conduct surveys, prepare resources.

2. Student Group Segmentation: Based on class, aspirations, motivation.

3. Career Awareness Module: Explain career journeys, introduce stream-subject-career linkage.

4. Psychometric Support & Self-Discovery Tools: Use tools to assess aptitude, personality, interests.

5. One-on-One Counselling & Group Guidance: Clarify myths, discuss alternatives.

6. Parental and Teacher Involvement: Conduct awareness sessions, train teachers.

7. Use of Technology & Resources: Introduce portals, provide printed/digital guides.

Post-Session Follow-Up and Mentorship

Develop Career Tracker Files.

Provide mentorship and alumni networks.

Collaborate with NGOs and colleges.

Set up a school-level Career Cell.

Challenges and Cultural Sensitivities

Stigma around failure or vocational courses.

Limited options for girls.

Over-focus on government jobs.

Fear of stepping outside the valley.

Conclusion : Building a Culture of Informed Hope

Career Guidance is not just about selecting a stream or profession, it is about building informed hope. We must recognize the unique struggles of Kashmiri youth and walk with them as co-dreamers.

A strong CGC framework is the foundation for an empowered, skilled, and emotionally resilient generation.

  • The author is a Kashmir-based educator. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN03042025000215011059ID1109388926

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search