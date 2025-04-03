Empowering Futures In Kashmir Schools

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Why Career Guidance and Counselling?
Decision-making at Crossroads: Class 10 and 12 students are required to make critical academic and vocational choices with long-term implications.
Psychological Well-being: In the absence of guidance, students experience high levels of stress, low self-esteem, and fear of failure.
Changing Employment Landscape: Students need updated exposure to emerging careers.
Local Challenges: Rural students often lack mentors, digital access, and exposure.
Core Objectives of a Career Guidance and Counselling Program
To provide accurate and updated career information.
To assess aptitude, interests, values, and personality.
To address emotional and motivational blocks.
To enhance decision-making and planning skills.
To expose students to emerging fields, scholarships, and opportunities.
To involve parents and teachers as facilitators of the student's journey.
The Framework: A Step-by-Step Model
1. Pre-Session Planning: Conduct surveys, prepare resources.
2. Student Group Segmentation: Based on class, aspirations, motivation.
3. Career Awareness Module: Explain career journeys, introduce stream-subject-career linkage.
4. Psychometric Support & Self-Discovery Tools: Use tools to assess aptitude, personality, interests.
5. One-on-One Counselling & Group Guidance: Clarify myths, discuss alternatives.
6. Parental and Teacher Involvement: Conduct awareness sessions, train teachers.
7. Use of Technology & Resources: Introduce portals, provide printed/digital guides.
Post-Session Follow-Up and Mentorship
Develop Career Tracker Files.
Provide mentorship and alumni networks.
Collaborate with NGOs and colleges.
Set up a school-level Career Cell.
Challenges and Cultural Sensitivities
Stigma around failure or vocational courses.
Limited options for girls.
Over-focus on government jobs.
Fear of stepping outside the valley.
Conclusion : Building a Culture of Informed Hope
Career Guidance is not just about selecting a stream or profession, it is about building informed hope. We must recognize the unique struggles of Kashmiri youth and walk with them as co-dreamers.
A strong CGC framework is the foundation for an empowered, skilled, and emotionally resilient generation.
The author is a Kashmir-based educator. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.
