Empowering Futures In Kashmir Schools

Decision-making at Crossroads: Class 10 and 12 students are required to make critical academic and vocational choices with long-term implications.

Psychological Well-being: In the absence of guidance, students experience high levels of stress, low self-esteem, and fear of failure.

Changing Employment Landscape: Students need updated exposure to emerging careers.

Local Challenges: Rural students often lack mentors, digital access, and exposure.

Core Objectives of a Career Guidance and Counselling Program

To provide accurate and updated career information.

To assess aptitude, interests, values, and personality.

To address emotional and motivational blocks.

To enhance decision-making and planning skills.

To expose students to emerging fields, scholarships, and opportunities.

To involve parents and teachers as facilitators of the student's journey.

The Framework: A Step-by-Step Model

1. Pre-Session Planning: Conduct surveys, prepare resources.

2. Student Group Segmentation: Based on class, aspirations, motivation.

3. Career Awareness Module: Explain career journeys, introduce stream-subject-career linkage.

4. Psychometric Support & Self-Discovery Tools: Use tools to assess aptitude, personality, interests.

5. One-on-One Counselling & Group Guidance: Clarify myths, discuss alternatives.

6. Parental and Teacher Involvement: Conduct awareness sessions, train teachers.

7. Use of Technology & Resources: Introduce portals, provide printed/digital guides.

Post-Session Follow-Up and Mentorship

Develop Career Tracker Files.

Provide mentorship and alumni networks.

Collaborate with NGOs and colleges.

Set up a school-level Career Cell.

Challenges and Cultural Sensitivities

Stigma around failure or vocational courses.

Limited options for girls.

Over-focus on government jobs.

Fear of stepping outside the valley.

Conclusion : Building a Culture of Informed Hope

Career Guidance is not just about selecting a stream or profession, it is about building informed hope. We must recognize the unique struggles of Kashmiri youth and walk with them as co-dreamers.

A strong CGC framework is the foundation for an empowered, skilled, and emotionally resilient generation.

The author is a Kashmir-based educator. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.

