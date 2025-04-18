Football: Kluivert Available For Bournemouth’S Clash Against Palace

MENAFN - IANS) Bournemouth, April 18 (IANS) Head coach Andoni Iraola confirmed forward Justin Kluivert is set to be available for Saturday's Premier League game at Crystal Palace. The Netherlands international has missed AFC Bournemouth's past three games due to injury. But speaking in his press conference ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park, Iraola is expecting the 25-year-old to be fit for selection.

Asked for his team news ahead of the game, Iraola said,“I think Justin will be available if he trains normally. That's the plan, if everything goes normally, he is going to be available.“Sini (Luis Sinisterra) is not going to be available. The others should be fine. I hope everyone is ready to go.”

The Dutch forward has been immense for Bournemouth this season and established himself as an attacking powerhouse for the club. He has appeared in 28 league games this campaign and scored 12 goals whilst accumulating six assists as well.

The Cherries are going in search of back-to-back top-flight wins after beating Fulham 1-0 on Monday night. That victory ensured the club equalled their record Premier League points total of 48, with six games of the campaign remaining.

Asked about achieving that milestone, Iraola said,“I was really happy. We still need to get at least one more to celebrate it properly, but it was one of the goals. I hope we can do it tomorrow. Tomorrow is the first chance we have to beat it, so let's try to do it.”

Palace are currently 12th in the division, five points behind eighth-placed AFC Bournemouth. The side was on their way to a strong campaign before dropping points in six consecutive league outings, a run they ended with a victory against Fulham.