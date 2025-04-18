Govt Committed To Promoting Sports, Says Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 18 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the government is committed to promoting sports not just as a career option but also as a way of life. He said sports are being made compulsory at the school level across the state to ensure a balanced development of physical and mental health from an early age.

He said a resolution has been taken to provide medical insurance cover of Rs 20 lakh to every player. The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering after formally inaugurating the third All India Shiv Kumar Smriti Basketball Competition in Kiloi village in Rohtak district, the stronghold of two-time Congress Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

On this occasion, he announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for development works at the Shiv Kumar Smriti Stadium, the construction of a Mahila Chaupal in the village, and assured that various other local demands would be fulfilled soon.

Paying floral tribute to Shiv Kumar, the Chief Minister remarked that his legacy continues to inspire efforts towards national development.

“This stadium (Shri Shiv Kumar Memorial Stadium) stands as a symbol of his vision, one that aimed to unite and empower society through sports,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the 'Haryana Utkrisht Khiladi Seva Niyam -- 2021' has been implemented to promote sports and ensure secure employment opportunities for athletes.

Under this policy, 550 new posts have been created in the Sports Department, and 224 sportspersons have already been appointed to government jobs.

The policy also includes reservations for athletes in direct recruitment for Class-I to Class-III posts.

“Haryana is the first state in the country to offer the highest cash rewards to medal-winning athletes. So far, cash prizes of Rs 593 crore have been distributed among athletes in the state. In addition, honorariums are being provided to 298 athletes in recognition of their outstanding performances.”

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to identifying and nurturing sports talent from an early age. A total of 1,489 sports nurseries are currently being operated across the state, providing training to 37,225 budding athletes.

To support young athletes financially, those aged between eight and 14 years enrolled in these nurseries receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500, while those between 15 and 19 years receive Rs 2,000 per month.

He said the scholarships are being awarded to students who participate in and win medals at the state, national, and international levels.

Since 2014, scholarships amounting to Rs 53.45 crore have been granted to over 29,000 students.

Additionally, the Sports Department has distributed sports equipment to 15,634 players.