The Scholar Who Illuminated Hearts

“Talib Beigh was not just a classmate but a guiding light. Even during our student days at Babul Ilm, his brilliance was evident. Though a year ahead of me, his knowledge surpassed his years. His handwriting was so exquisite that when rare books were unavailable, he would painstakingly copy them by hand for distribution. Some of these handwritten texts remain treasured by his students today.

After completing his education, he joined Babul Ilm as a teacher, inspiring countless students. Later appointed Secretary of Anjuman-e-Sharia-e-Shiyan under Aga Syed Yousuf Almosavi's leadership, he earned such trust that while others' opinions might be questioned, his counsel was always accepted without hesitation. As an esteemed member of the Ulama Committee, his insights on religious and judicial matters were highly regarded.

Talib Beigh made significant contributions to the renowned book Bahristan-i-Shahi, written by Dr. Akbar Haider Kashmiri. This important Persian chronicle details Kashmir's history up to 1614 A.D., published in 1982 by Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiyan in Kashmir. His photograph appears in the book.

However, following Aga Yousuf's demise, internal strife within the Anjuman took a dark turn. Family conflicts and leadership struggles emerged. Talib Beigh, known for his integrity, became a target. His home was attacked, and he faced grave threats. Rather than compromising his principles, he chose to step away, resigning from the Anjuman to devote himself to spiritual pursuits.”

Aga Syed Taqi – A Fellow Intellectual

“To speak of Talib Beigh is to speak of a man whose intellect was matched only by his humility. Whenever I recall him, I see him alongside Aga Syed Yousuf, the founder of Anjuman-e-Sharia-e-Shiyan. Their bond reflected mutual respect and shared purpose.

His mastery of Deen Shinasi (theology) was unparalleled. As head of the Anjuman's Judicial Department, his verdicts demonstrated both fairness and fearlessness. Beyond his judicial acumen, he was a gifted writer and philosopher. I often listened to his discourses, read his essays, and studied his legal opinions-each revealing profound understanding of scripture and human nature.

His Urdu prose possessed remarkable beauty. In all my years, I've never encountered another writer who matched the elegance and depth of his words. He was, without doubt, a scholar of the highest order.”

Ghulam Muhammad Gulzar – A Scholar's Perspective

“Talib Beigh was a man of refined taste-his love for poetry and literature shone through every conversation. About a decade ago, we would meet at literary gatherings where his insights never failed to enlighten.

After Aga Syed Yousuf's passing, his association with the Anjuman diminished. While I don't know the reasons nor wish to speculate, I do know he remained a man of unshakable principle. His character was noble, his demeanor gentle, and his heart open to all. He carried himself with artistic grace, yet his warmth made him approachable to everyone-family, neighbors, and strangers alike.”

Syed Mohammad Musavi – A Student

“As his student at Jamia Babul Ilm, I was fortunate to learn from him. He taught with patience and kindness-never raising his voice nor dismissing a question. Even when students struggled, he responded with a smile, encouraging deeper thought. His kindness wasn't merely a virtue; it was a lesson itself, teaching us that true knowledge must be paired with compassion.”

Aga Syed Mohammad Hussain – A Colleague's Tribute

“He transcended being just a teacher; he was a guardian of wisdom. His Lugatul Arabi lessons went beyond language-they became lessons in faith, discipline, and truth.

In the Judicial Department, his rulings were fearless. When asked about passing judgment, he said, 'I stand at the brink of Hell. If I sway from justice, I will fall into its fire.' Such was his reverence for truth.

He mastered Ilm-e-Nujoom (astrology) and Ilm-e-Ramal (geomancy), yet never used this knowledge for personal gain. Instead, he dedicated himself to spiritual healing. After withdrawing from public life, people from all walks-Muslims and non-Muslims alike-sought his blessings. His room became a sanctuary for troubled souls.

We often fail to appreciate such souls during their lifetime. Only after they depart do we recognize the void they leave behind.”

Mohammad Tahir Safvi – A Travel Companion

“In 2009, I accompanied him and his family on pilgrimage to Najaf, Karbala, and Syria. Travel reveals a person's true nature, and Talib Beigh's was one of quiet wisdom. He spoke little, but every word carried weight.

His devotion was unwavering-rising at midnight for prayers, eating sparingly, always maintaining serenity. He harbored no hatred, bore no grudges. His calming presence made his loss particularly profound for Reshipora.”

Haji Ghulam Hussain Rather – A Student's Homage

“Talib Beigh lived immersed in knowledge, which refined his very being. His teachings on Dewan-e-Mutanabbi weren't mere lectures-they were journeys into poetry's soul. Through Al-Irshad, he extended wisdom far beyond classroom walls.”

Aga Syed Abid Hussaini – Islamic Scholar

“His courtroom was unique. People of all faiths came not for legal disputes, but spiritual solace. While hospitals heal bodies, Talib Beigh healed hearts. In his presence, anguish turned to peace, confusion to clarity. His legacy lives not just in books or sermons, but in countless uplifted lives.”

