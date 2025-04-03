Emmanuel Academies Rebrands As Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary

Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary - Preparing Church Leaders for Florida and the World

- The Rev. Dr. Richard Bliese, President of Emmanuel Lutheran Global SeminaryNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emmanuel Academies is proud to announce its rebranding as Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary . This strategic decision reflects its commitment to equipping Lutheran pastors to faithfully lead congregations, highlighting its global call to enhance theological education and its impact locally and worldwide.Our MissionEmmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary's core mission is to prepare, equip and train lay leaders to serve their church as next-career pastors. This mission evolved from the realization that (1) traditional seminary models lacked flexible and sustainable academic pathways for adult learners called to a new career as a pastor, (2) the number of retiring ordained pastors continues to exceed the number entering into pastoral candidacy, and (3) the number of“open pulpits” (i.e., churches without permanent pastors) continues to grow. Programs“bring the seminary to the student” through a unique utilization of technology, mentor teams, diverse cohorts, and the local church, thus reinventing and improving pastoral formation.Why the Rebranding?The rebranding to Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary signifies its focus on preparing Lutheran pastors where needed. Over the years, it has responded to market needs as it added competencies to build pastoral capacity within diverse, multicultural populations domestically and globally. This new identity embodies a dedication to competency-based,, rigorous pastoral formation programs through recently added Doctor of Ministry and Doctor of Philosophy degrees.Our Purpose in the WorldThe purpose of Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary is rooted in core values of faith, service, and academic excellence. They strive to:.Increase the Number of Ordained Pastors: By offering an accessible and flexible pathway to lay leaders who are called to become ordained pastors, the seminary continues to increase the number of candidates for ordination in the Lutheran church in Florida and globally..Equip Faithful Leaders: Through a deep grounding in the rich heritage of the Lutheran tradition-centered on Scripture, grace, and Christ alone, seminarians learn the Gospel of Jesus Christ with clarity, integrity, and compassion..Prepare to Serve: The multidimensional curriculum prepares students to preach, teach, disciple, lead, and serve their communities, churches, and the world, grounded in empathy, humility, theological knowledge, and ethical principles..Foster Global Connections: Faculty and students build bridges across cultures and continents, promoting cross-cultural dialogue and understanding..Promote Lifelong Learning: Each program cultivates enduring personal and professional development skills, ensuring graduates remain at the forefront of theological thought and practice..Engage in Christ's Economy: By connecting faith in God's promises with daily work and active community engagement, participants are mission-driven within their contexts and serve in ways that honor God and positively impact their neighbors.A Message from Leadership“Our rebranding is a significant milestone in our journey,” says The Rev. Dr. Richard Bliese, President of Emmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary.“This change reflects our unwavering commitment to equipping Lutheran pastors wherever the Spirit calls us to serve.” Howard Isaacson, CEO, added:“We are excited about the opportunities this clarified identity brings to students, donors, and congregational employers. We continue to improve our delivery of relevant, contextually appropriate, affordable, and accessible theological education, leveraging the wisdom and insights of a network of bishops, pastors, and congregations in students' neighborhoods and worldwide.”Looking ForwardEmmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary is dedicated to building on its heritage while embracing innovation. The Seminary will focus on recruiting and equipping pastors to serve, lead, and teach in the Lutheran Church, while upholding the highest academic excellence and surpassing expectations for spiritual formation.Join This JourneyStudents, alumni, partners, grantors, donors, supporters and new friends are invited to celebrate this exciting new chapter. Together, they will increase the number and skills of pastors serving our diverse community, reversing the decline in the number of ordained pastors actively serving.About Emmanuel Lutheran Global SeminaryEmmanuel Lutheran Global Seminary, formerly Emmanuel Academies, is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2017 to address the urgent need for accessible, relevant, and sustainable pastoral education. These programs allow students to earn a Master of Divinity or Doctor of Ministry flexibly-on their schedule and from any location-without compromising their secular careers, family life, or financial stability. Degree programs are delivered in partnership with Kairos University of Sioux Falls, SD.

