Malvina Eydelman, MD, Appointed CEO Of Collaborative Community On Ophthalmic Innovation (CCOI)

Dr. Eydelman is an internationally recognized leader in ophthalmology and medical product innovation. Her exceptional career has been dedicated to propelling breakthroughs in healthcare and improving patient outcomes. During three decades of leadership at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), she led groundbreaking initiatives in the regulation of medical products. Dr. Eydelman has demonstrated a deep commitment to fostering collaboration between industry, regulators, clinicians, and patients to bring safe and effective innovations to market.

"Dr. Eydelman's passion for innovation and her proven track record of building bridges between diverse stakeholders make her the ideal choice to lead the Collaborative Community on Ophthalmic Innovation," said Dr. Joel Schuman, President and Chair of the CCOI Board of Directors. "Her appointment marks a pivotal step forward in CCOI's journey to accelerate patient access to medical innovations that enhance ophthalmic care and improve lives across the world."

Dr. Eydelman is a board-certified ophthalmologist. She received her M.D. degree from Harvard Medical School and a Doctorate in Health Sciences and Technology from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.). Dr. Eydelman received her undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering, with a focus on Biomedical Engineering, from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art. She was awarded the Advanced Certificate for Executives in Management, Innovation and Technology by M.I.T. Sloan School of Management.

As an Expert Medical Officer, Senior Medical Advisor, Division and Office Director, Malvina led FDA's multidisciplinary teams to assure the safety and effectiveness of medical products. Over the years, her oversight spanned Ophthalmic, ENT, Neurologic, Anesthesia, Respiratory, and Dental devices.

Dr. Eydelman has pioneered access to numerous groundbreaking ophthalmic technologies including AI, Premium IOLs, MIGS, LASIK and Bioelectronic Implants. She originated symposia and workshops to facilitate medical product innovation and has been instrumental in expediting development of novel endpoints for clinical trials of pioneering technologies. She organized multi-stakeholder public-private partnerships, and oversaw development of regulations, standards and guidance for industry. Dr. Eydelman has spearheaded numerous clinical and laboratory studies designed to improve the safety and effectiveness of medical devices. Her patient-centric approach is exemplified by initiating patient-reported outcome measures for refractive surgery, premium IOLs and glaucoma.

Dr. Eydelman's expertise is relied on by a number of government and professional committees. Some of her current commitments include serving in an advisory/editorial board member capacity to JAMA Ophthalmology, Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology AI and Digital Innovation committee, Eye & Contact Lens Journal, Ophthalmology Futures Forums, EnVision Summit Program Committee, and acting as a Visionary Innovation Mentor for Byers Ophthalmic Innovation Fellowship. In 2023, Dr. Eydelman became Adjunct Professor at Byers Eye Institute at Stanford, where she enjoys teaching innovation principles to the next generation.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at such a critical time for our community," said Dr. Eydelman. "No matter your role-patient or patient advocate, clinician, researcher, regulator, industry expert or investor-now is the time to join CCOI and help shape the future of eye care! By uniting all stakeholders, and through building of international consensus, we will harness the power of collaboration to drive groundbreaking clinical innovation and transform patient care on a global scale."

Dr. Eydelman envisions CCOI as a catalyst for identifying and overcoming key barriers to ophthalmic medical product innovation worldwide. As CEO, she aims to establish a groundbreaking framework that goes beyond reimagining existing structures, driving the worldwide availability of innovative medical products.

This strategic leadership appointment marks an important milestone for CCOI as it strengthens its commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing groundbreaking solutions in the world of ophthalmology. We are confident that her leadership will help shape a brighter future for ophthalmic healthcare globally.

About Collaborative Community on Ophthalmic Innovation

The Collaborative Community on Ophthalmic Innovation (CCOI) is dedicated to accelerating the development and adoption of ophthalmic medical products worldwide. As a dynamic forum, CCOI unites public and private sector stakeholders to proactively identify and address key barriers to innovation in this field. Our diverse membership includes regulatory agencies, patient advocacy organizations, physicians, healthcare providers and their professional societies, the medical industry, academia, payors, public-private partnerships, research organizations, bioethicists, and foundations. By integrating a broad spectrum of perspectives, expertise, and resources, CCOI fosters a collaborative environment where unilateral efforts would otherwise fall short. This inclusive approach helps eliminate redundancies, streamline initiatives, and maximize impact. Our mission is to drive forward solutions that ensure groundbreaking ophthalmic medical products reach the patients who need them most, ultimately improving global eye health. For more information, visit cc-oi

