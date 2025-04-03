Affordable Housing Industry Veteran, Bob Taylor, Joins National Equity Fund As Chief Risk And Investment Officer

Strategic C-Suite Hire Strengthens NEF's Risk Management and Investment Capabilities to Expand Affordable Housing Preservation and Creation.

CHICAGO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Equity Fund (NEF), a leading non-profit multi-family affordable housing investment manager, announced the appointment of Bob Taylor as Chief Risk and Investment Officer (CRIO). This newly created role underscores NEF's commitment to robust risk management and strategic investment to further its mission of expanding affordable housing opportunities nationwide.

As CRIO, Taylor will spearhead NEF's risk and investment functions, focusing on identifying, monitoring, and mitigating risks across the organization's Low-Income Housing Tax Credit development and structured finance portfolios. Initially, he will oversee NEF's project management and credit risk teams, with potential for expanded responsibilities as the organization continues its impressive growth trajectory.

"Bob's extensive 40-year career in financial services, including 33 years dedicated to affordable housing, makes him an invaluable asset," stated Matt Reilein, president and CEO of National Equity Fund. "His deep understanding of our business, having worked as both an investor at partner organizations, and even a consultant for NEF, will enable us to comprehensively assess risk and identify strategic opportunities throughout the housing lifecycle."

Taylor's distinguished career includes leadership roles at Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, where he cultivated a broad range of expertise in affordable housing and economic development. He will report directly to Reilein and join NEF's Executive Leadership Team.

This strategic hire coincides with the retirement of Judy Schneider NEF's long-serving Chief Risk Officer, who announced her retirement at the end of last year after 23 years of dedicated service. In anticipation of this transition, NEF promoted Lauren Link to Chief Credit Officer earlier this year. Link will now report to Taylor.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to Judy for her exceptional contributions to NEF and the affordable housing sector," Reilein said. "We are confident that the combined expertise of Bob's fresh perspective and Lauren's institutional knowledge will strengthen our risk and investment strategies, ensuring NEF and our partners continued success."

About National Equity Fund, Inc. (NEF)

NEF is a proven non-profit real estate investment manager for multi-family affordable housing with a mission to create and deliver innovative, collaborative financial solutions to expand the creation and preservation of affordable housing. Through its Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) syndication platform and its lending and investing platforms, NEF generates opportunities rooted in its vision that increased access to affordable housing empowers every individual and family to reach their full potential.

Beyond LIHTC, NEF offers additional financial solutions to help close the affordable housing gap in multiple ways that are mission-aligned. Deep expertise in pre-development, preservation, and workforce lending further assists partners to expand their efforts to provide low-income and middle-income affordable housing. NEF promises responsive capital solutions, leveraging its comprehensive infrastructure and extensive experience to create meaningful social impact and positive financial returns.

Since being founded in 1987, NEF has invested over $27.2 billion, representing nearly 260,000 new or preserved affordable homes for individuals, families, and communities in need across the country. NEF is Chicago-based and has donated more than $260 million in grants to support its affiliate LISC's nationwide community development work. To learn more about NEF's impact, innovative financial solutions, and opportunities, visit .

SOURCE National Equity Fund

