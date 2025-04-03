1-800-STRIPER® Making Its Mark In East Cleveland With Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in East Cleveland, offering property owners simple, cost-effective striping options for worn out parking lots, sport courts and interior spaces .

CLEVELAND, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled out in East Cleveland, bringing big value to business and property owners. The company offers a quick, easy and affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots-as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Often, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company provides customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety and proper traffic flow. In addition, they offer layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

Founded by Luke Menear in 1999, 1-800-STRIPER® was built on the belief that keeping parking lot maintenance uncomplicated and affordable is a gateway to helping communities thrive. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of Cleveland East owners Matt and Larry Polena are looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "As lifelong Clevelanders, we wanted to bring a business to our hometown that improves the appearance of the community with a price within reach of all business owners," they explained. "After looking at a number of companies, we decided that 1-800-STRIPER® was the best way for us to do that."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 440-413-5112 or visit to set up a free estimate.

