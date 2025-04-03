BOC Aviation Orders 120 Narrow-Body Jets From Boeing, Airbus

Dhaka: Singapore-based aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation has confirmed orders for a total of 120 narrow-body aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, as announced with separate releases on March 31.

The order from Boeing includes 50 737-8 MAX aircraft, while the Airbus order comprises 70 aircraft of the A320neo family. However, the company didn't specify the variant or engine type for the latter.

Both agreements include rights for variant conversion within the respective aircraft family.

With these recent commitments, BOC Aviation's backlog for the 737 MAX has increased to 140, the highest number ever in Boeing's order book for the lessor, and it reached near 200 for the A320neo.

The orders are scheduled to be fulfilled by the year 2031 for Boeing and 2032 for Airbus.

BOC Aviation, one of the world's top five aircraft leasing companies, is a subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned multinational banking corporation, Bank of China (BOC).

The company currently holds a portfolio of over 800 aircraft and engines, and its owned and managed fleet was leased to 92 airlines in 48 countries and regions all around the globe as of December 2024.

BOC Aviation remarked on its recent orders from Boeing and Airbus as a strategic move to ensure a strong delivery pipeline, aiming to serve more airline customers with modern and fuel-efficient aircraft.

V