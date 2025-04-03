Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:35 AM EST - Dollarama Inc. : Today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 2, 2025. Fourth-quarter sales increased by 14.8% to $1,881.3 million, compared to $1,639.2 million. Full-year sales increased by 9.3% to $6,413.1 million, compared to $5,867.3 million. Q4 EBITDA increased by 19.9% to $670.1 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 35.6%, compared to 34.1%. Full-year EBITDA increased by 14.0% to $2,121.8 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 33.1%, compared to 31.7%. Dollarama Inc. shares T are trading up $12.36 at $171.70.

