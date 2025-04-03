AERA And ANRE Sign Mou In Baku
On April 3, the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of energy regulation, Azernews reports.
The agreement was signed by Mr. Samir Akhundov, Chairman of AERA's Board, and Mr. George-Sergiu Niculescu, President of ANRE. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Vasile Soare, the Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and representatives from both regulatory authorities.
The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between AERA and ANRE in energy regulation. Under the MoU, the two regulatory authorities will exchange information and best practices in various areas of energy regulation, covering electricity and renewable energy, natural gas, green hydrogen, energy infrastructure, as well as other matters.
