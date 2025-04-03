Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zakarpattia Engineers Develop New Drone Capable Of Carrying Five Kilograms Of Explosives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Horhona (Gorgon) drone, capable of carrying up to five kilograms of explosives, has been developed in Zakarpattia. This bomber drone is designed to target and destroy enemy equipment, dugouts, and personnel.

Volodymyr Suran, head of the Riy drone production project in Uzhhorod, shared details about the innovation with Ukrinform.

"The Horhona is a 15-inch bomber equipped with two explosive payloads, a robust battery, and a digital camera. It can cover significant distances while carrying two two-kilogram payloads. This makes it a formidable tool, capable of delivering up to five kilograms of explosives and returning to base. It is designed to destroy enemy dugouts, target concentrations of manpower and equipment, and strike large objectives with heavy weaponry," Suran explained.

He highlighted that the engineering team developed specialized control programs for the Horhona:

"These programs are custom-built and cannot simply be downloaded from the Internet. Currently, the bomber is undergoing capability testing, with pilots assisting in the process," he added.

To date, the Riy team has produced 700 drones of various types, which have been deployed to the frontlines, primarily supporting units with Zakarpattia soldiers.

Read also: Ukrainian producers test fiber-optic FPV drones

As previously reported by Ukrinform, an initiative group of engineers in Zakarpattia is actively developing equipment for UAV units of the Ukrainian army. Their projects include drone vehicles and platforms for launching kamikaze drones, funded by a regional entrepreneur.

Photos by Ihor Tkachenko and provided by the Movement to support Zakarpattia military

