Ukraine's MFA Responds To Mali Junta's 'Sponsor Of Terrorism' Claim

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has strongly rejected Mali's allegations of interference in its internal affairs, calling them baseless.

The ministry's spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, said this in a post on X , according to Ukrinform.

"This is a serious claim for someone who represents an illegitimate junta that usurped power and relies on Russian mercenaries to preserve its rule. On a serious note, we once again reject baseless claims of interference in Mali's affairs. These claims have never been supported," he wrote.

Tykhyi added that the true threat to African stability and progress is Russian Wagner mercenaries, "who bring nothing but death, destruction, and plunder wherever they go."

His comments came in response to Mali's Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, who accused Ukraine of sponsoring terrorism.

Mali has been under military rule since a coup in August 2020, after which a transitional government promised elections within 18 months. However, reports from Human Rights Watch indicate that Wagner mercenaries have been assisting Malian forces in drone strikes and attacks, leading to the deaths of dozens of civilians, including children.