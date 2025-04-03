Zelensky Says Ukraine Allocating Additional Funds To Support Border, Frontline Communities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Following a working visit to the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to allocate additional funds to support communities on the border with Russia and those on the frontline.

The head of state said this in his evening video address , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, two of our regions – Chernihiv and Sumy. A strategic area, the border with Russia. I began the day in Yahidne – just a few days ago was the anniversary of the village's liberation from the occupiers," he said.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of rebuilding many facilities in the village, constructing new homes, and preserving the memory of how the Russians held the entire village in the basement of a school.

Zelensky described this event as one of the most cynical and inhumane crimes of this war.

He also noted that during his working visit to Chernihiv, he met with representatives from all communities in the region, who had many concerns, particularly those communities bordering Russia that are under constant shelling.

"Today, we made the decision to allocate additional funds to support all such communities – those along the border with the enemy, as well as frontline communities," he said.

According to the president, next week, government officials are expected to get this done – tangible additional funding for each of these communities to address their most urgent needs.

On April 3, Zelensky visited Yahidne in the Chernihiv region where in 2022, the Russians held all the residents in the basement of a school for nearly a month.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine