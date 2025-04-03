Corner Bakery Cafe Celebrates 34 Sweet Years With Smiley Mugs, Free Coffee, And Funfetti Treats

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To kick off the festivities on the big day,, a nostalgic favorite making a special return for this limited-time birthday celebration. As an extra treat, these lucky guests will also receive an offer for FREE coffee for a year-no purchase necessary.

"Turning 34 is a milestone worth celebrating, and what better way to do that than by giving back to the guests who have supported us," said Chris Dharod, CEO of Corner Bakery. "We're thrilled to bring back the Smiley Mug, a symbol of warmth and hospitality that has been a part of Corner Bakery's history for years. This is just the beginning of an annual tradition that ensures we never let another year go by without celebrating what makes Corner Bakery so special -- our guests."

The celebration doesn't stop with the Smiley Mug. Corner Bakery loyalty members can enjoy FREE coffee all day long with any purchase , making the day the perfect opportunity to indulge in a favorite brew. And because no birthday is complete without cake, every guest who walks through the doors will be treated to a FREE Funfetti Bundt Bite , a delightful, bite-sized nod to the joy of birthdays.

All day, guests are invited to join in the celebration by snapping a photo with their Smiley Mug or Funfetti treat and tagging Corner Bakery on social media. Whether stopping by for a morning coffee or an afternoon pick-me-up, it's the perfect chance to celebrate the moment, share in the fun, and make lasting memories.

Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal hand-crafted menu options made with fresh ingredients every day, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation.

Mark your calendars, set your reminders, and join us on April 10 for an unforgettable day of celebration and smiles! Be the first to be in line at the location near you -- the Smiley Mugs are back, the birthday candles are lit, and Corner Bakery is ready to celebrate 34 delicious years-one smile at a time. #sharethesmiles

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafesmileymug or follow Corner Bakery CafeR on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or TikTok .

*Pricing and hours vary by location.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by great fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For the last 33 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been a neighborhood favorite. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, signature pastas and hot and delicious soups. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe or follow Corner Bakery CafeR on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or TikTok .

