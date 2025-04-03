ZAPI GROUP To Showcase Product And Technology Portfolio For Off-Highway Electrification At Bauma 2025

(BUSINESS WIRE )-- ZAPI GROUP , a global leader in electrification, will showcase its next-generation solutions for vehicle electrification and fleet management at bauma 2025 , taking place April 7-13 in Munich. The group will feature the latest innovations from its comprehensive portfolio, including high power on-board DC/DC converters, inverters, and battery chargers for the construction and industrial vehicle sectors.

DCC3: A New DC/DC Converter for Auxiliary Systems

Debuting at bauma, ZAPI GROUP will demo the DCC3 , a rugged, compact DC/DC converter developed by Inmotion , a ZAPI GROUP company. The converter is engineered for flexibility, supporting a wide range of construction applications.

The new DCC3 converts input voltages from 250 to 900V into a stable, adjustable 12 or 24V output, delivering up to 10 kW of power for auxiliary systems in electric or hybrid industrial, commercial, and utility vehicles. The new converter design is available for prototyping now and for serial production at the end of 2025.

Innovations from ZAPI GROUP Charging Solutions

The group will also spotlight its suite of on- and off-board charging solutions, ruggedized for construction and industrial vehicle applications, developed by ZAPI GROUP companies Delta-Q Technologies and ZIVAN . Featured charging technologies include:



The XV3300 and CT3.3 - high-performance, fast charging, and compact 3-in-1 charging systems for 3.3kW applications. The SG9 charger , a 9kW modular, flexible off-board charger for harsh environments.

“With a long history of success in vehicle electrification, ZAPI GROUP is driving the construction and industrial sectors toward safer, more efficient and productive operations,” said Mr. Matteo Artioli, Global Sales Director, ZAPI GROUP.“We're focused on delivering technologies that make electrification more accessible and scalable for our OEM customers and partners.”

bauma 2025 attendees can visit ZAPI GROUP at stand A3.312 to view its electrification solutions and talk to its team about how to enhance construction mobility.

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio, including motion controllers, electric motors, and high-frequency battery chargers for application in full-electric and hybrid vehicles. We provide turnkey system integration, autonomous navigation software, and safety and asset tracking for fleet management. As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1700 employees worldwide with a total annual revenue of more than 700 million US dollars. For more information, visit .

