TRC Tests Mobile Emergency Alerts System For Crisis Communication

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) said on Thursday that mobile operators have completed initial technical tests of the new cell broadcast emergency alert system in various regions throughout the Kingdom.

According to a TRC statement, "Zain Jordan will conduct the first live test on Sunday, sending emergency alert messages to subscribers in specific geographic areas. Other mobile carriers will follow with their own tests on dates to be announced soon," the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"These tests are part of a government-directed initiative to enhance emergency response capabilities and ensure rapid communication with the public during crisis situations," the statement added. "The system will be activated during severe weather events, natural disasters, and other emergencies requiring immediate public action."

The TRC stressed that the new alert system would deliver critical information directly to mobile devices, enabling recipients to take necessary precautions and follow official guidance during emergencies.