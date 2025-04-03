Govt Hired Over One Million People Through Gem Portal In 2024-25

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has achieved a significant milestone in the current fiscal year, facilitating the hiring of over one million manpower resources by government organisations across India.

The manpower outsourcing service on GeM provides government entities with a streamlined solution for hiring outsourced personnel.

The platform currently hosts more than 33,000 service providers, enabling government buyers to engage human resources based on various parameters including minimum wage requirements and fixed remuneration structures.

Government organisations can acquire personnel across diverse categories, ranging from security personnel and horticulture staff to multi-tasking staff, data entry operators, and facility management professionals.

GeM CEO, Ajay Bhadoo stated, "GeM has harnessed digital capabilities and has emerged as a one-stop-shop for procurement of all possible services required by government buyers at various levels of administration.

Our manpower outsourcing service not only simplifies the hiring process for government organisations but also ensures strict labour compliance through our comprehensive Service Level Agreement."

The manpower outsourcing service on GeM offers several key advantages, including flexibility to select resources based on specific skills, profiles, educational qualifications, and experience levels.

The platform features specialised role categories that address particular government requirements, transparent pricing models incorporating minimum wage and fixed remuneration options, and a comprehensive Service Level Agreement framework that ensures legal compliance and clearly defines obligations for all participating parties.

By adhering strictly to labor laws and regulations, GeM ensures that all transactions meet statutory requirements, providing government buyers with confidence and security when engaging outsourced personnel.

The milestone of one million manpower resources hired through the platform in the current fiscal year demonstrates the growing trust and adoption of GeM across various government sectors.

Established in 2016, GeM was designed to provide government buyers with a comprehensive digital platform for conducting public procurement at cost-effective rates.

The platform expanded its offerings in FY 2019-20 to include services as a separate segment, initially featuring basic services such as manpower hiring, cab services, security services, and cleaning and sanitation services.

Over the past five years, GeM has significantly broadened its service portfolio to encompass more than 330 services, including advanced offerings such as drone services, augmented and virtual reality services, cloud computing services, and cybersecurity solutions.

(KNN Bureau)