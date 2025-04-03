Carbon Loops Succeeds To Convert Food Waste To Biogas And Organic Manure: Startup Mahakumbh

MENAFN - KNN India)Chennai-based startup Carbon Loops, founded by former banking professionals Kern Agarwal and Ranjini Prabhakaran in 2017, is changing urban waste management by converting food waste into biogas and organic manure.

Their innovative approach addresses the dual challenges of waste disposal and sustainable energy production.

Carbon Loops collects approximately 10-12 tonnes of food waste daily from various institutions in Chennai and surrounding areas. This waste is transported to their facility in Uthiramerur, where it undergoes segregation, shredding, and composting.

The anaerobic digestion process not only reduces landfill dependency but also produces biogas, which can be utilised as cooking fuel or converted into electricity. The resultant organic manure is distributed free of cost to farmers, promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Over the past three years, Carbon Loops has processed over 6,242 metric tonnes of food waste, diverted 5,024 tonnes from landfills, and produced 2,541 metric tonnes of manure.

A tonne of food waste generates approximately 70 kg of biogas, equivalent to five LPG cylinders, showcasing the efficiency of their system.

In a recent talk at Startup Mahakumbh, founder Kern Agarwal emphasised the significance of their work, "With Startup Mahakumbh poised to be a game-changer, this program will strengthen the backbone of India's startup ecosystem by enabling meaningful dialogues between venture capitalists and entrepreneurs."

Carbon Loops' efforts have garnered national recognition, including a feature in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" program on August 29, 2021.

Their scalable model has been replicated across multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, positioning them as leaders in sustainable waste management and renewable energy solutions.

(KNN Bureau)